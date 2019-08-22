Tonight was the second live results show for America’s Got Talent 2019 quarterfinals and only 7 acts make it through to the semi-finals. Last night, 12 acts performed as part 2 of the quarterfinals for season 14 and fans were waiting to see who would move on in the competition. The acts who performed last night were Charlotte Summers, Chris Kläfford, Joseph Allen, Light Balance Kids, Marina Mazepa, Ndlovu Youth Choir, Nick & Lindsay, Robert Finley, Ryan Niemiller, The Sentimentalists, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, and V.Unbeatable.

During tonight’s results show, fates were revealed and performers hoped to keep their spot on the show. In addition, singer Susan Boyle appeared for a special performance.

Read on below for a rundown on tonight’s results in our live recap. See who made it through, who was eliminated, and who competed for tonight’s live Dunkin Save vote. We will continue to update you with the results as they air live.

AGT 2019 Results Live Recap – Quarterfinals Part 2

At the start of the show, Simon Cowell paid tribute to fellow judge Howie Mandel, who has been a part of the show for 10 years. Cowell said that without Mandel, “we wouldn’t have this show”. A video package from last night’s performances, along with behind-the-scenes footage, played for viewers. Some acts failed while others exceeded expectations.

Charlotte Summers, Chris Kläfford and the Ndlovu Youth Choir were the announced as the three acts eligible for the Dunkin Save votes. Which of these acts would make it through with the Dunkin Save? Chris Kläfford was leading in the live votes when they were shown across the bottom of the screen.