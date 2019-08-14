Tonight is the first live results show for America’s Got Talent 2019 quarterfinals and only 7 acts will make it through to the semi-finals. Last night, 12 acts performed as part 1 of the quarterfinals for season 14 and fans are waiting to see who will move on in the competition. The acts who performed last night were Blacklight painter Alex Dowis, Singer Ansley Burns, Danger Act Bir Khalsa, Singer Carmen Carter, Drill Dance Team Emerald Belles, Vocal Group GFORCE, Impressionist Greg Morton, Blind Singing Pianist Kodi Lee, Singer Luke Islam, Acrobatic Trio the Messoudi Brothers, Singer Sophie Pecora, and Vocal Group Voices of Service.

During tonight’s results show, fates are revealed and performers fight for their chance to remain in the competition. In addition, former contestants from the show have come on board for performances as well.

Next week will be the second part of the quarterfinals, along with a results show. September 17th and 18th will be this season’s final episodes. Only one winner will be chosen, so America’s votes are crucial to the success of their favorite acts.

Read on below for a rundown on tonight’s results in our live recap. See who made it through, who was eliminated, and who competed for tonight’s live Dunkin Save vote. We will continue to update you with the results as they air live.

AGT 2019 Results Live Recap – Quarterfinals Part 1

At the start of the show, a behind-the-scenes video package was shown from round 1 of the quarterfinals, prior to results being revealed. A recap of the night’s performances was given, with additional comments and footage shown. Following the touching video, host Terry Crews introduced the four judges, as usual. Crews then revealed the first round of results.

And, the three acts revealed to be in jeopardy were Ashley Burns, Emerelle Belles, and Sophie Pecora. This meant that these three were eligible for the Dunkin Save. Only one of them would move forward to the semifinals. Voting is open for 30 minutes at NBC.com/DunkinSave.

Out the gate, Pecora was in the lead, but the other two were close behind her.

Before getting into more results, several acts from previous seasons of the show took the stage to perform.

Now let’s get into more of the live results … And, the first act put through to the semifinals is … Alex Dowis, which meant that Carmen Carter’s time on the show had ended. Luke Islam and GFORCE were the next two acts to find out their fates. And, America’s votes put through Luke Islam.

After a commercial break, former contestant, magician Shin Lim, returned to the show for a special performance. Jay Leno, who was previously a guest judge on the Judges’ Cuts episodes, surprised viewers to participate in the card trick.

Kodi Lee and Voices of Service were the next acts to find out if they made it through to the semifinals and … they were both revealed to be moving on in the competition.

With three acts remaining on stage, only one of them would continue on … And, the act put through was the Messouri Brothers.