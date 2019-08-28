AGT 2019 Live Votes: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Dunkin Save Voting 8/28/2019

Tonight is the live results show for part 3 of the quarterfinals for season 14 of America’s Got Talent, which airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. There were 12 acts who performed for America’s votes on last night’s live episode and tonight, they will find out whether they move forward in the competition or not. Only 7 of the 12 acts will continue on and make it to the semi-finals, as they complete part 3 of the 2019 quarterfinals.

AGT 2019 Dunkin Save Voting

If you want to know how each of the 7 acts are picked to move forward and how the live AGT voting process works, here is the rundown. The acts who were at the top of the votes from last night’s show will automatically make it into the semi-finals. The three acts with the least amount of votes from last night will be eliminated. Then, the three remaining acts will compete for live voting, with America using the Dunkin Save. These three acts will be revealed at the start of the show so that America has ample time to cast their votes throughout the episode.

The Dunkin Save voting allows only one of the three remaining acts to move forward. But, keep in mind that you only get one save per registered email address.

For those on the west coast, you should know that voting is live for Eastern and Central time zones, as reported by Gold Derby.

If you would like to use the Dunkin Save vote, you will have to go to the Dunkin Save voting website or download the AGT voting app. The AGT app is available via the iTunes Apple Store, as well as Google Play. You can either use your Facebook account or email address to register and then vote for your favorite act, according to Good Housekeeping. After you download the AGT app, you can select your favorite act and choose your vote.

When voting via the AGT App, the website notes, “For the best possible experience, please make sure to update your device to the latest Android or iOS operating system before running the app. If you experience issues, make sure to completely close out of the app, reboot your device and restart the America’s Got Talent App. If issues persist, please contact us at http://www.nbc.com/contact/general.”

Below you can see just an example of what voting looks like when you try to cast your vote online.

The act moving forward via the Dunkin Save will be announced at the end of tonight’s live results show.

AGT Live Results Show – Quarterfinals Part 3

The 12 acts who performed last night include:

Singer Benicio Bryant

Beatboxing group Berywam

Detroit Youth Choir

Magician Dom Chambers

Opera Singer Emanne Beasha

Magician Eric Chien

Tambourinist Gonzo

Stand-up Comedienne Jackie Fabulous

Dog Act Lukas & Falco

Singer MacKenzie

Guitarist Marcin Patrzalek

Aerialist Matthew Richardson

The performances for the quarterfinals air on August 13, August 20, and August 27, 2019. The quarterfinals results shows will air on August 14, August 21, and August 28, 2019. When the quarterfinals are finished, 22 of the acts will continue to move forward in the competition, including a wildcard contestant. The finale episodes will take place on September 17 and September 18, 2019, with one act walking away with the $1 million prize. In addition, the winner will have a headlining show in Las Vegas, Nevada.