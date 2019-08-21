AGT 2019 Live Votes: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Dunkin Save Voting 8/21/2019

Tonight is the live results show for part 2 of the quarterfinals for season 14 of America’s Got Talent, which airs at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on the NBC network. The second batch of 12 acts performed for America’s votes on last night’s live episode and tonight, they learn whether or not they will move forward in the competition. Only 7 of the 12 will move on to the semi-finals, as they complete part 2 of quarterfinals.

How Does the AGT Dunkin Save Work for Live Shows

If you want to know how the 7 acts are chosen to move forward and how the live voting process works, here is the rundown. The six acts who were at the top of the votes from last nights voters will automatically move forward to the semi-finals. And, the three acts with the least amount of votes from last night will be eliminated. Then, the three remaining acts will compete for live voting, with America using the Dunkin Save.

Voting lets only one of the three remaining acts to continue on in the competition. But, keep in mind that you only get one save per registered email address. Also, for those on the west coast, you should know that voting is live for Eastern and Central time zones, as reported by Gold Derby.

For one to use the Dunkin Save vote, you will have to go to the Dunkin Save voting website or download the AGT voting app. The AGT app is available via the iTunes Apple Store, as well as Google Play. You can either use your Facebook account or email address to register and vote for your favorite act, according to Good Housekeeping. After downloading the AGT app, you can select your favorite act and cast your vote.

When voting via the AGT App, the website notes, “For the best possible experience, please make sure to update your device to the latest Android or iOS operating system before running the app. If you experience issues, make sure to completely close out of the app, reboot your device and restart the America’s Got Talent App. If issues persist, please contact us at http://www.nbc.com/contact/general.”

Below you can see an example of what you will see tonight when you try to cast your vote online.

The act moving forward via the Dunkin Save will be announced at the end of tonight’s live results show.

AGT Live Results Show – Quarterfinals Part 2

The 12 acts who performed last night include:

Charlotte Summers

Chris Kläfford

Joseph Allen

Light Balance Kids

Marina Mazepa

Ndlovu Youth Choir

Nick & Lindsay

Robert Finley

Ryan Niemiller

The Sentimentalists

Tyler Butler-Figueroa

V.Unbeatable

The performances for the quarterfinals air on August 13, August 20, and August 27, 2019. The quarterfinals results shows will air on August 14, August 21, and August 28, 2019. When the quarterfinals are finished, 22 of the acts will continue to move forward in the competition, including a wildcard contestant. The finale episodes will take place on September 17 and September 18, 2019, with one act walking away with the $1 million prize. In addition, the winner will have a headlining show in Las Vegas, Nevada.