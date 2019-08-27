AGT Live Spoilers & Recap – What Happens Tonight? 8/27/2019

America’s Got Talent continues its quarterfinal rounds tonight on NBC. The two-hour episode will feature a number of talented and unique performers, as the judges determined which acts they want to advance to the next round of the competition.

The official description for tonight’s episode reads “Performers take the stage live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood as judging is turned over to the American viewing audience; with judges Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews.”

Beware of spoilers below and STOP READING if you don’t want to know what happened and who made it through season 14 episode 16 of America’s Got Talent. The article will be updated live as the episode airs.

Of tonight’s twelve acts, only seven will be selected to move on to the semifinals, which means the artists who have made it this far will have to up the ante and prove that they deserve to be perform alongside the best. The acts vying for the remaining spots on the semifinals include:

Benicio Bryant

Dom Chambers

Eric Chien

Gonzo

Jackie Fabulous

Lukas & Falco

Berywam

MacKenzie

Marcin Patrzalek

Detroit Youth Choir

Emanne Beasha

Tonight Will Feature a Wildcard Performer, Matthew Richardson

Tonight’s episode will also feature a performance from a Wildcard contestant, wheel artist Matthew Richardson. Two of the acts on the list, Emanne Beasha and the Detroit Youth Choir, previously won the Golden Buzzer from Jay Leno and Terry Crews, respectively. “Every man and woman on this stage represents me and where I came from,” Crews said of the Detroit Youth Choir. “I remember sitting at my window dreaming about wanting to make it and wanting to be here — and they are here.”

Anthony T. White, the choir’s director, told the Detroit Free Press about their game plan. “Our strategy is to really go in there and do our song with a lot more energy than anybody in this world has ever seen in a choir,” he explained. “[We’ve had] numerous rehearsals, very, very technical rehearsals where we pick apart our music and try to solidify everything… The kids have been very energetic, very in tune to what we’re doing here and the reason why we’re here.”

Tonight Will See 2 Former Golden Buzzer Winners Take the Stage

White went on to say that he hopes the group will change the way listeners perceive youth choirs. “We want to change the face of youth choirs around the whole world, because people look at youth choirs as classical (music) and all that,” he explained. “We want to change the face of youth choirs just by showing everybody what we can do.”

The seven acts who get selected tonight will join those who have already made it through the quarterfinals. These acts include impressionist Greg Morton, acrobatic trio Messoudi Brothers, vocal group Voices of Service, singer Ansley Burns, blacklight painter Alex Dowis, singer Luke Islam, singer and pianist Kodi Lee, singer and guitarist Chris Klafford, singer Robert Finley, comedian Ryan Niemiller, acrobatic dance group V. Unbeatable, dance group Light Balance Kids, violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa and the singing group Ndlovu Youth Choir.