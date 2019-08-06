AGT Judges Cuts 4 Spoilers: Contestants Performing Tonight

On Tuesday, August 6, America’s Got Talent will air its fourth round of Judge’s Cuts, the final installment in the show’s series of pre-taped episodes. Joining host Terry Crews, and judges Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, and Gabrielle Union, is former Late Night host, Jay Leno. As a guest judge, the car enthusiast and stand-up comedian will help narrow down the competition.

During episode 11, Leno will be given the choice to use the Golden Buzzer, and pick one act to automatically go straight to Finals. The are 18 performers slated to take the stage on Tuesday’s episode but only seven will continue on to compete during the live shows at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Leno is pumped to join the show as a guest judge, and the entire AGT cast is equally excited to have the 69-year-old comedian on the panel. Terry Crews said he’d be a fantastic judge because he’s “seen it all, heard it all, knows it all, and will tell the truth. He really has no reason to hold back anything.” Howie Mandel said of Leno, “He knows talent. He’s been in the business for over 40 years. Who better to judge?” Hough said, “He’s such a legend and has seen talent for so many years, I’m just excited to sit next to him!”

For Leno, however, he just said that he hopes to be a fair judge. “I know how hard people work. I never want to be cruel or mean and I think I found good points in everyone, but some were better than others.”



Of the list of performers competing during Judge’s Cuts Round 4, numerous faces will be familiar from their show-stopping performances earlier in the season, such as younger opera singer Emanne Beasha, who’s powerhouse voice absolutely blew the judges away.



There are a few performers that will feel new, like singers Nicholas Connors and Jordan Ravi, along with juggler Victor Moiseev, who weren’t heavily featured during the preliminary rounds. While none of these performers earned the coveted prize of being a Golden Buzzer winner, they now have a second chance to impress the judges once more, and be one step closer to winning the $1 million grand prize.

The 18 Acts Performing During Judges Cuts 4

And the lineup for the final round of #JudgeCuts is…🥁 pic.twitter.com/rqqZHpUEjB — America's Got Talent (@AGT) August 3, 2019

Here is the full list of confirmed performers taking the stage on Tuesday night, and notes about their act to help jog your memory.

1. Emanne Beasha – 10 year-old opera singer

2. Benicio Bryant – 14-year-old singer/songwriter

3. Jonathan Burns – Contortionist/comedian

4. Eric Chien – Magician. Winner of Asia’s Got Talent.

5. Nicholas Connors – Young singer

6. Callie Day – Gospel singer

7. DM Nation – Dance troupe. First competed on AGT in 2015.

8. Dominguez Poodles – Dog show act

9. Jackie Fabulous – Comedian

10. Kara with a K – Comedian

11. Marina Mazepa – Contortionist/ballerina

12. Victor Moiseev – Circus juggler

13. Jordan Ravi – Singer/guitarist

14. Sos Petrosyan – Magician. His parents competed on AGT on Season 11.

15. Charlotte Summers – Young singer

16. Ben Trigger – Burlesque dance/comedian who pushed the Golden Buzzed himself during his last audition.

17. Voices of Service – Veterans’ singing quartet

18. Zack & Stan – Team of comedic magicians

