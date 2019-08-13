AGT Live Spoilers: Who Gets Eliminated During Quarterfinals Night 1?

The quarterfinals begin on tonight’s episode of America’s Got Talent. The episode will see popular acts from previous rounds return with the hopes of impressing the judges and and making it through to the season 14 live rounds.

The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “Performers take the stage live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood as judging is turned over to the American viewing audience; with judges Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews.”

Read on for live spoilers and elimination updates below.

8:10 – GForce takes the stage as tonight’s first performing act. The dance group perform an original song that has lyrics about “doing their own thing.” The choreography is exciting, and their energy goes over well with the audience, but not so much with the judges. Simon Cowell said that they have a shot at making it big, but he criticized their songwriting and advised them to work on refining their craft. Gabrielle Union reminded Cowell that he urged them to write their own songs, but the latter sticks to his guns.

Howie Mandel recently talked with USA Today about the quarterfinals and how they often make things unpredictable. “Do (performers) rise to the occasion and handle all the pressure that the live shows offer? Can they step it up from what they have done before?” he said. “People that I expect to be good have just crumpled in the moment, and people I wasn’t thinking about blew the roof off the place. That’s what I love about live.”

While some may not have what it takes to win, Mandel admitted that each contestant benefits from being on the show at all. “You don’t have to win our show. You just have to be on our show to change your life,” he explained. “We launch careers, I think, more than any other show on TV, per capita.” The judge also singled out some of the competitors heading into tonight’s episode and which he thinks have the best chance at winning.

Tonight’s Episode Will See the Return of 3 Golden Buzzer Winners

“I love Greg Morton,” he continued. “He’s been toiling in the business for decades, and now people are buzzing about him: ‘Why haven’t I heard of him? Why don’t we see him?’ So, he’s already launched. He’s already what I would consider a winner, being able to get exposure… Kodi Lee has been the most jaw-dropping surprise in 14 seasons. When he walked out on stage – he has autism, (is blind) and was with his mother – my heart was breaking. You just wanted it to go well. When he touched those keys and started singing, I didn’t believe what I was seeing and hearing.”

Lee will join the season’s other Golden Buzzer recipients, including singer Luke Islam and singer and guitarist Sophie Pecora. In addition to the special trio, tonight will see the return of blacklight painter Alex Dowis, danger group Bir Khalsa, singer Carmen Carter, drill dance team Emerald Belles, vocal group GFORCE, acrobatic trio Messoudi Brothers, and the singing group Voices of Service.