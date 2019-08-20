America’s Got Talent Live Spoilers & Who Made It Through Predictions 8/20/2019

Quarterfinals for America’s Got Talent season 14 continue with 12 more live acts on Tuesday, August 20. Only 7 will make it through to semifinals; the votes of the viewers at home will reveal who stays and who goes home on Wednesday, August 21.

The official synopsis for the episode reads “Performers take the stage live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood as judging is turned over to the American viewing audience; with judges Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews.”

Here’s what happened on episode 14 of AGT, and which acts we think did enough to make it through to the next round:

BEWARE OF SPOILERS and STOP READING NOW if you aren’t caught up and don’t want to know what happened during the August 20 episode. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

Charlotte Summers was the first of the night to perform, and the young singer looked beautiful and mature in a sequined jumpsuit. Her powerful high notes and strong finish impressed the audience, who gave her a standing ovation, but Howie Mandel, Julianne Hough and Simon Cowell disagreed with the mature song choice.