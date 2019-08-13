America’s Got Talent Live Spoilers: Who Made It Through Quarterfinals 8/13/2019

The live shows for America’s Got Talent season 14 began on Tuesday, August 13, with night one of quarter-finals. Eleven acts, plus a twelfth wild card act, performed with the hopes of earning the viewers’ votes and continuing on in the competition.

The official synopsis for the episode reads “Performers take the stage live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood as judging is turned over to the American viewing audience; with judges Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews.”

BEWARE OF SPOILERS below and STOP READING NOW if you have not watched season 14 episode 12 of America’s Got Talent. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

Before the episode began, spoilers revealed that Ansley Burns was the first chosen wildcard act for the season.

After host Terry Crew introduced the show and welcomed the audience watching live at home, the show began with a performance by G-Force. Howie Mandel praised them for starting the show on a high and filling him with girl power. Simon Cowell said he didn’t like their song and, if they make it through, they should have someone write a song for them (Gabrielle Union pointed out that previously, he told the girls to take more control of their music).