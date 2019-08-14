AGT Vote 2019: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Dunkin Save Voting App

The first live results show of season 14 for America’s Got Talent airs at 8 p.m. ET on the NBC network tonight, on August 14, 2019. The first 12 acts performed for America’s votes on last night’s show and tonight, they learn their fates. Only 7 of the 12 will move on to the semi-finals, as they complete part 1 of quarterfinals.

How Does the AGT Dunkin Save Work

If you are wondering how the 7 are chosen to move forward and how the live voting during the results show plays a part, here is the rundown. The five acts who were at the top of the votes will automatically move forward to the semi-finals, along with an additional act who is picked by the judges. The three acts with the least amount of votes from last night will be automatically eliminated. Then, the three remaining acts will compete for live voting with the Dunkin Save.

This voting allows just one of the three remaining acts to move forward in the competition.

In order to use the Dunkin Save vote, you will need to go to the Dunkin Save voting website or download the AGT voting app. When voting via the AGT App, the website notes, “For the best possible experience, please make sure to update your device to the latest Android or iOS operating system before running the app. If you experience issues, make sure to completely close out of the app, reboot your device and restart the America’s Got Talent App. If issues persist, please contact us at http://www.nbc.com/contact/general.” The AGT app is available via the iTunes Apple Store, as well as Google Play.

You can use your Facebook account or email address to register and vote for your favorite act, according to Good Housekeeping.

The act moving forward via the Dunkin Save will be announced at the end of the live results show.

AGT Live Results Show – Quarterfinals Part 1

The 12 acts who performed last night include:

Blacklight painter Alex Dowis.

Singer Ansley Burns, who was a wildcard contestant.

Danger Act Bir Khalsa.

Singer Carmen Carter.

Drill Dance Team Emerald Belles.

Vocal Group GFORCE.

Impressionist Greg Morton.

Blind Singing Pianist Kodi Lee.

Singer Luke Islam.

Acrobatic Trio the Messoudi Brothers.

Singer Sophie Pecora.

Vocal Group Voices of Service.

When it comes to who has the best odds moving forward tonight, Gold Derby has reported that Kodi Lee is in a major lead against the others when it comes to their viewers. Voices of Services is in a distant second, Luke Islam follows in third and Alex Dowis in fourth. So, there’s a good chance they’ll move forward in the competition, but it’s the at-home voters who determine what happens.

The performances for the quarterfinals air on August 13, August 20, and August 27, 2019. The quarterfinals results shows will air on August 14, August 21, and August 28, 2019. When the quarterfinals are finished, 22 of the acts will continue to move forward in the competition, including a wildcard contestant. The finale episodes will take place on September 17 and September 18, 2019, with one act walking away with the $1 million prize.