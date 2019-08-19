Alexandria on Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian

Alexandria is a contestant in episode seven of season three on the Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, according to E!.

Khloe Kardashian says that when she was growing up, people called her the “fat funny sister.” That all changed when she started working out and eating right, Khloe says. Now she helps others “get revenge” on whatever life has thrown at them, whether it’s the death of a parent, a breakup or divorce, an accident, and more.

According to E!, a traumatic incident in high school led Alexandria down an unhealthy path, which led to weight gain and a strained relationship with her family. Now, Alexandria is taking control in an effort to grow personally and mend relationships, specifically between her and her mother.

Here’s what you need to know:

Alexandria Hopes to Lose 50 Pounds & Get Revenge on Her Boyfriend

According to a promotion clip, Alexandria hopes to lose 50 pounds. However, her celebrity trainer Ashley Borden thinks 40 pounds is a more realistic goal for the 12-week time period.

In any case, Alexandria is determined to get revenge on her boyfriend. She says that her boyfriend Fernando cheated on her, however, she took him back. The two are far from living “happily ever after” and Alexandria has not told her mother about the infidelity.

According to E!, Alexandria wants to stop using food as a crutch and face her skeletons head-on.

Alexandria’s Father Cheated On Her Mother When She Was a Child

In the clip above, Alexandria explains to her trainer why she has yet to tell her mother about her boyfriend’s infidelity. Alexandria says that when she was a child, her father cheated on her mother and she left him. However, Alexandria decided not to leave her boyfriend.

“I not only got back with Fernando, but I convinced him to get back with me,” Alexandria says.

Not only did her mother leave her cheating husband, but she also leads a healthy lifestyle, which is intimidating for Alexandria. She knows her mother would like her to lead a healthy life as well.

Alexandria wants to regain control and apologize for everything she has put her mom through over the years. She says she does not want to be seen as a disappointment in her mother’s eyes.

Alexandria Pushes Herself So Hard She Vomits

“Watching Alex vomit, it’s like an exorcism,” Ashley says. “Get it out!”

Ashley asked Alexandria what kind of food she eats, to which she replied “fast food.” Her mom and step-father are healthy, so Alexandria used to get away from the house to indulge her unhealthy eating habits. She reportedly turned to food to help her numb her pain, according to E!.

Ashely tells Alexandria that it is poison “literally and figuratively” pushing its way out of her body. She asks Alexandria if it would be the best thing in the world to make her mother proud. Alexandria, with tears in her eyes, nodded and said yes. She only wants to make her family proud.