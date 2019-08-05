Alexis Skyy NSFW Cucumber Video Posted by Boosie Badazz Goes Viral

Alexis Skyy was attending her new boyfriend’s cucumber-themed pool party on Sunday night, and based on the NSFW video that rapper Boosie Badazz posted on Instagram from the event, it’s clear the celebration took the theme way too far. Skyy, who stars on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York, and shares a daughter with rapper Fetty Wap, is now dating Trouble, who hosted the “Winner’s Only Pool Party.”

Going all out with vegetable theme, there were cucumbers everywhere at the party, and as day turned into night, things got rowdy. Boosie, real name Torrence Hatch Jr. was in attendance as the pool party went into the late hours of the evening, and posted an extremely graphic video on his Instagram page.

Before reading further, be aware that the description of the video that was posted is graphic in nature. However, we will not include a link to the video.

In the viral clip, viewers can see Alexis penetrating a girl at the party with a cucumber, and then thrusting the vegetable into her mouth. There’s no mistaking that it’s Alexis in the video, and the dirty and degrading clip sent shockwaves on Twitter. The NSFW video contains explicit nudity, but even four hours after Boosie posted the two-part video on Instagram, both clips remained live. Typically, this level of graphic content is quickly removed from the social media site for violating the site’s policies, rules and regulations.

Boosie captioned the post, “FRONT ROW SEATS TO THE BEST FIGHT EVER🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥@trouble U the truth 🤣🤣🤣best party ever I WAS A JUDGE AT THIS THUG LIFE EVENT 👨‍⚖️ ‼️

Rapper Meek Mill commented on the video writing, “I live through you Boosie,” to which Boosie responded, “@meekmill topless pool party Thursday at my crib ✅U OFF PROBATION COME CELEBRATE N ENJOY YOUR SUCCESS ‼️💯💯💯”

