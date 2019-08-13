‘America’s Got Talent’ 2019 Judges’ Picks & Who Is Performing Tonight

The Judges’ Cuts on America’s Got Talent 2019 have ended and now its time for the golden buzzer winners to reappear on the live shows, along with the other contestants left in the mix. The quarterfinals for season 14 include a variety of acts and a wildcard contestant as well. But, before we get into the spoilers on which performers are on part 1 of the quarterfinals, here is a list of the 36 acts and wildcards announced so far.

AGT 2019 Contestants Remaining

Blacklight painter Alex Dowis

Singer Ansley Burns (Wildcard)

Singer Benicio Bryant

Beatboxing Group Berywam

Danger Act Bir Khalsa

Singer Carmen Carter

Singer Charlotte Summers

Music Artist Chris Kläfford

Detroit Youth Choir (Golden Buzzer winner)

Magician Dom Chambers

Opera Singer Emanne Beasha (Golden Buzzer winner)

Drill Dance Team Emerald Belles

Magician Eric Chien

Vocal Group GFORCE

Tambourinist Gonzo

Impressionist Greg Morton

Stand-up Comedienne Jackie Fabulous

Singer and Rapper Joseph Allen (Golden Buzzer winner)

Singing Pianist Kodi Lee (Golden Buzzer winner)

Dance Group Light Balance Kids (Golden Buzzer winner)

Dog Act Lukas & Falco

Singer Luke Islam

Singer MacKenzie

Music Artist Marcin Patrzalek

Contortionist Dancer Marina Mazepa

Acrobatic Trio the Messoudi Brothers

Ndlovu Youth Choir

Opera Singer and Danger Act Nick & Lindsay

Singer Robert Finley

Stand-Up Comedian

Singer Sophie Pecora (Golden Buzzer winner)

Violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa (Golden Buzzer winner)

Acrobatic Dance Group V.Unbeatable (Golden Buzzer winner)

Vocal Group Voices of Service

“America’s Got Talent” 2019 Quarterfinals Part 1

Here are the spoilers on which contestants are performing on tonight’s show.

Alex Dowis

Ansley Burns

Bir Khalsa

Carmen Carter

Emerald Belles

GFORCE

Greg Morton

Kodi Lee

Luke Islam

Messoudi Brothers

Sophie Pecora

Voices of Service

Also appearing on the show this week, most likely on the results show, are former NBC contestants Shin Lim, Bianca Ryan, Brian King Joseph, and Sofie Dossi.

AGT 2019 Quarterfinals Schedule

When it comes to the remaining schedule for the show this season, starting with the quarterfinals, this is the episode rundown.

Quarterfinals: The performances for the quarterfinals will air on August 13, August 20, and August 27, 2019. The quarterfinals results shows will air on August 14, August 21, and August 28, 2019. When they are over, 22 acts will continue on in the competition, including a wildcard contestant.

Semifinals: For the semifinals, the performances will be on September 3, and September 10, 2019, with the results shows airing on the Wednesdays after, on September 4 and September 11, 2019. The top 10 acts will make it through to the finals.

Finals: The finale performances will air on September 17, 2019, with the live result show on September 18, 2019. Only one act will be made the winner of season 14, taking home a $1 million prize. They will also have the opportunity to headline their own show in Las Vegas, Nevada.