Alaskan Bush People’s Ami Brown Health Update After Lung Cancer Battle 2019

When Alaskan Bush People returned to the Discovery Channel for its tenth season, fans were left wondering about the health of Ami Brown, who was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017.

As of March 2019, Ami Brown is still in remission and free of the stage 3 lung cancer for which she underwent chemotherapy and radiation to treat.

Brown was only given a three percent survival rate as her prognosis. So, after it was announced that she was in remission, mean-spirited fans of the show accused her of faking her diagnosis. To stop those rumors, her doctors released a statement to People, saying “Amora Brown was diagnosed with Stage III non-small cell lung cancer in April 2017. Treatment for her cancer included a four-month course of chemotherapy with radiation. Her disease responded well to the treatment, and, according to her UCLA oncologist Dr. Deborah Wong, she is now in remission. Although her most recent scans show no evidence of cancer, Amora will continue to be monitored closely by her medical team over the next several months.”

Understandably, the cancer battle has not been easy for Brown and her family. In August 2018, her husband Billy told RadarOnline.com that he almost watched her die right in front of him. He said “In November, when everything was over — she was supposed to be healed — and she fell over dead for like 20 minutes. It was horror.” He went on, adding “We sat there and watched her go down every day, and I didn’t know if I would lose her or not. It was a real hard test of fate, I will tell you that.”

At that time, he offered an update to her condition, saying “She still has stage 0 primary, and there are still traces. But they took the majority out, and the growth is really slow.”

In spite of her diagnosis, Brown maintains remains positive in her fight against cancer. She told Radar, “When I found out, we didn’t really know what it consisted of. God gave me the cancer. I look at it as a blessing.” Of the experience, she also said “It has taught me to stay positive and lean on the Lord and always let your loved ones know how much they mean to you. Never give up and never surrender. Be strong and live every single moment, every day to the fullest.”

Her family, too, is taking advantage of Brown’s current health in remission, and her son Gabriel Starbuck Brown married his wife, Raquell Rose, for a second time in June 2019 with his mother present to celebrate. Gabriel told People ““I’m so happy my family, especially my mom, could be by our side on our special day. Raquell is my one true love and we’re really grateful to have met each other. God is good.” Billy reflected on the significance of another family milestone, saying “Ami and I are married 40 years this June and there is truly no better gift than to celebrate their marriage and watch the family grow. Noah and Gabe have met their matches and everyone has just made us so proud.”

Tune in to new episodes of Alaskan Bush People season 10, Sunday nights at 9/8c on the Discovery Channel.