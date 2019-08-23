Andrea & Lamondre on ‘Love After Lockup’

Andrea and Lamondre, stars of the hit reality series Love After Lockup, met through Andrea’s cousin, and began dating shortly after. Lamondre has been incarcerated for 13 years for drug trafficking and plans to marry Andrea when he gets out. However, Andrea’s family is concerned about her marrying a convict and doesn’t want her going through with the wedding.

Lamondre’s drug charges and trial dominated headlines in their town for months following his arrest, so Andrea’s family is very familiar with his criminal history. If she chooses to go through with the wedding, Andrea risks pushing her family away for good. Here’s what we know about Andrea and Lamondre’s story:

Lamondre Considered Himself ‘Scarface’ While Dealing Drugs in Daytona

According to WE tv, Andrea is a 37-year-old “entrepreneur,” who runs IKlass Sunwear, and Lamondre is a 33-year-old former drug lord who was serving a 13-year prison sentence for drug trafficking at the Florida State Prison during the time of filming.

“In Daytona, I did envision myself as Scarface. You know, I had the money, I had the power, I had the respect. I made three hundred-something thousand in a day,” Lamondre told producers during his confessional in the clip above.

According to Soap Dirt, Lamondre admitted on Love After Lockup that his fiance is “high-maintenance.” He also revealed that he spent over $18,000 on her since they’ve been together, but he believes their love is bigger than “Jay-Z and Beyonce,” so he appears to be committed to making things work with Andrea.

Andrea Kept Her Relationship a Secret From Her Family

The couple met after Lamondre expressed interest in Andrea to his cousin, who gave Lamondre Andrea’s address so the two could write letters to each other. Andrea had kept her relationship with Lamondre a secret from her family because she was worried about how they would react to the news. She describes her fiance as “the bad boy who nobody wants their daughter to date.”

However, she is looking toward the future, and sees wedding bells and a family with Lamondre when he is finally released from prison. “I look at the bigger picture like getting married, like Sundays, going to church. Just that family love,” she said in her confessional. “Lamondre never asked me to marry me, he’s always told me, ‘You’re going to be my wife.’ That was his way of proposing, and of course, I am going to marry him.”

Andrea Has Also Spent Time in Jail, Which Charges Dating Back to 2001

Laws have mercy; Love After Lockup Andrea has almost as many arrests as Lamondre #LoveAfterLockup https://t.co/YvLyeDEeOu — NOT a ringmaster! (@Miss_CherryBaby) August 17, 2019

Andrea herself has spent some time in jail, so she and Lamondre have more in common than viewers might think. Starcasm dug up Andrea’s criminal record and arrests dating back to 2001, which includes charges of grand theft, domestic violence, and arson.

Andrea was arrested in 2014 for grand theft after she and several accomplices were caught allegedly stealing $6,695 worth of eye wear from a Florida Sunglass Hut, according to Starcasm. The police report states that Andrea and her friends walked out of the store with a total of 14 pairs of designer sunglasses, including two pairs of Gucci glasses, Mio Mio, Bulgari, four Tom Fords, and six pairs of Chanel.

Tune in Fridays at 9/8c on WE tv to catch the newest episode of Love After Lockup, and see how Andrea and Lamondre’s love story plays out.

