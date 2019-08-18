Angela and Michael on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, are featuring on season 3 of the spinoff series Before the 90 Days. Angela, 53, and Michael, 29, also featured on an earlier season of the TLC series, so fans are already familiar with their love story. The couple appeared on season 2 of Before the 90 Days, and although the two made their engagement official, Angela still had doubts about her future with Michael when the season wrapped up.

On season 3 of Before the 90 Days, Angela is planning a trip to Nigera to see if the two can work through their previous issues and move forward with their engagement, or if Angela will be heading back to the states without Michael. Here’s what you need to know about Angela and Michael’s relationship:

Angela & Michael Connected Online Before Angela Traveled to Nigeria to Meet Him in Person

Angela and Michael met online while Angela was working as a nursing assistant for Hospice in Hazlehurst, Georgia. The couple quickly fell in love through social media before Angela booked a flight to visit him in Nigeria.

According to Reality TV World, Angela said Michael made her feel “appreciated and wanted,” despite warnings from her friends she was being scammed by Michael, whose real name is Kehinde Ilesanmi. Michael did make it known that he wanted to come to the United States and that he idolized President Donald Trump, saying he aspired to be a wealthy, successful businessman like the U.S. president.

Despite several arguments and trust issues between the two, Angela was determined to marry her Nigerian beau, and the two began the process of applying for a K-1 spousal visa while planning their wedding.

Angela Accused Michael of Draining Her Bank Account While She Was Visiting Lagos

During her trip to Lagos last season, Angela was struggling to use the ATMs in her fiance’s home country, so she gave her debit card to Michael so he could take out cash for her trip. However, when Angela returned home, she found that her bank account had been completely drained, and she accused Michael of stealing all of her money.

It was revealed during the season 2 reunion that Michael wasn’t actually stealing from his woman, and that it was just a banking error. Angela admitted that she was refunded all of the money that had disappeared.

The couple actually appeared to split up during the season 2 “Tell All” special, after Michael referred to Angela as his “elder.” Angela threw her engagement ring on the table and stormed out, calling him an “idiot,” and a “son of a bitch” for embarrassing her on national television. However, after the special aired, Angela said that the two reconciled shortly after and never actually split up, according to Cosmopolitan.

The Couple Appears to Still be Together Today & Are Hoping to Start a Family With a Donor Egg

Michael has made it clear that he wants to start a family, but Angela, who has said in the past that she is going through menopause, needs someone to donate an egg. On a recent episode of the show, Angela asked her daughter Skyla about being a donor.

“Michael wants a baby,” she tells her daughter in the clip above. “And you know I probably can’t give him a baby.” Her daughter immediately interjects and says that she won’t carry the baby for them, to which Angela replies “I can tote it, I just need your egg.”

However, it doesn’t look like Skyla is interested in helping her mother out. Another sneak peek clip of season 3 teases Angela screaming at Michael about how she’s not letting him “screw a bitch to have a baby,” so starting a family is definitely going to be an issue between the two throughout the third season.

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch Angela and Michael on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

