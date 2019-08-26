Ariel Smith on Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian

Ariel Smith is a contestant on the season three finale of Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, according to E!.

Khloe Kardashian says that when she was growing up, people called her the “fat funny sister.” That all changed when she started working out and eating right, Khloe says. Now she helps others “get revenge” on whatever life has thrown at them, whether it’s the death of a parent, a breakup or divorce, an accident, and more.

According to E!, Ariel was always a chubby child and was bullied because of her size. Many years later, Ariel is a mother herself and wants to be a better role model for her daughter. Ariel has enlisted the help of Khloe Kardashian and celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak to get her overeating under control.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kids Used to Call Ariel Names Because of Her Size

According to E!, Ariel spent most of her adolescence being the target of bullies. While she was always an overweight child, the mean comments and name-calling escalated when she started school.

In a promo clip posted to Instagram, Khloe asks Ariel to tell her the worst thing bullies said to her when she was a kid. Ariel said she was called “Clifford the Big Red Dog” and “Princess Fiona” from the movie Shrek.

“Your not a big red dog!!!” blharriot commented on Instagram. “You’re a beautiful individual. Go get your dreams girl.”

According to the video, Ariel got revenge on her bullies by losing 40 pounds with the help of Khloe Kardashian and Harley Pasternak. She had an infectious, bubbly, positive attitude throughout the episode and is sure to become an inspiration to many viewers.

Ariel Wants To Get Her Eating Under Control For Her Daughter

Ariel developed unhealthy eating habits at a young age, according to E!. She spent most of her childhood overeating and avoiding the gym. Now, Ariel’s three-year-old daughter is beginning to develop similar habits.

The young mother is now determined to get her overeating and health under control for the sake of her child. According to a promo clip posted to Instagram, Ariel was in the gym twice a week with her trainer during her time on Revenge Body. Pasternak pushed Ariel until her arms were “feeling like jell-o.”

Khloe Kardashian says that Revenge Body is not about attaining a “hot bod.” The show and the process is about changing peoples’ mind, body, and spirit. Ariel is determined to do just that.

Ariel Was Extremely Grateful For Her Time On Revenge Body

According to Pasternak, Ariel would send him an email every night before she went to bed during filming. With a smile spread wide across his face, Pasternak said Ariel would tell him how appreciative she was and much the Revenge Body journey has changed her.

In the short clip posted to Pasternak’s Instagram page, the beautiful redhead can be seen forming an amazing relationship with her trainer. Season 2 contestant Crysta Cable left a heartfelt comment.

“How could we not be more grateful to have had you as a trainer and to have you in our lives,” Cable wrote. “You are more than you will ever know. We were so lucky to have had you.”