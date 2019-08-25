Avery & Omar 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

Avery Mills and Omar Albakkaur, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, appear to still be together today and going strong, judging by social media. Tonight’s episode of 90 Days will highlight Avery’s search for the perfect Muslim wedding dress as she plans her nuptials to Omar in Lebanon.

Avery, 19, converted to Islam when she was 18-years-old and joined a Muslim dating site where she met Omar, 24. The teen is now planning to relocate to Latakia in Syria, where Omar lives. However, her family has expressed concern about Avery moving to the war-torn country, and tonight’s episode will see some tension between Avery and her mother, who worries about her daughter’s safety in Syria.

Here’s what we know about Avery and Omar’s relationship today:

The Couple Run a Joint Instagram Account, Where They Update Fans on Their Lives

Avery and Omar have a joint Instagram account, where they periodically update fans on their lives, jobs and travels. Although there aren’t many posts on the page, the couple often uploads pictures and video clips in their Instagram stories, where they answer fan questions, promote the hit TLC series, and post pictures of Omar’s home city of Latakia.

Although contractual obligations to TLC likely stops the couple from publicly sharing much in terms of their relationship status, it appears they are still together and happier than ever, judging by social media. Avery also has a Twitter account, where she often retweets videos of racial incidents in America, answers fan questions about her makeup brands and religion, and shares clips of upcoming episodes of Before the 90 Days.

She Still Plans to Move to Syria, Despite Warnings From Friends, Family & Loved Ones

Avery is still planning on relocating to Syria despite warnings from her family, friends, and other loved ones on how dangerous the country currently is. According to Soap Dirt, the reality star is eager to move to Latakia as soon as they tie the knot, which will likely be covered on the show over the next couple of weeks.

The 90 Day Fiancé celeb recently shared a photo of a scenic view of the port city on Instagram, writing “Not all of Syria is just war zones. Latakia is so beautiful and it’s actually safe.” She also wrote in another post that it would be her “pleasure to live in a beautiful city like this with beautiful people.”

It’s unclear at this time if the teen has already relocated to Latakia, but she has made it clear over the last few months that she plans to move to Syria despite the danger of the civil war. She said during an earlier episode of the show that her feelings toward Omar didn’t change when she found out where he lived and that she was “already hooked” and committed to being with him, no matter where they lived.

Avery Doesn’t Mind the Negative Attention She’s Received & Says She ‘Makes Her Own Path’

Avery has already received some negative backlash for her decision to convert to Islam, but the reality star couldn’t care less what others think, according to Newsweek.

“I have never cared about what people thought in the past. No one can sway my decision or my choices,” she told Newsweek. “I really make my own path and I’ll tell them that.”

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch Avery and Omar on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. You can read more about their story below.

