‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2019 Dates, Time & Schedule

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise starts tonight, on August 5, 2019, and there are a ton of singles making waves this season. Some will find love, others will be sent home without a mate, and some will have their fun but will choose to leave solo. For all the details on who is a part of the cast, plot descriptions, the episode schedules, and more, read on below.

“BACHELOR IN PARADISE” 2019 DATES & TIMES: The show premieres on August 5, 2019, from 8 – 10:01 p.m. ET/PT. Episode 2 will air at the same time, on Tuesday, the following night. This will set the stage for the season, which will air for 6 weeks, according to Reality Steve.

“BACHELOR IN PARADISE” 2019 SCHEDULE: According to Reality Steve, this season aired for 21 days in June 2019. It will air twice per week, on Mondays and Tuesdays, in the same time slot, on the ABC network. When it comes to the finale date, if the show schedule stays true to Reality Steve’s filming reports, then it should be September 10, 2019. As usual, Dancing With the Stars will start after the BIP season wraps, so this finale date would make sense since DWTS season 28 premieres on Monday, September 16, 2019.

HOW TO WATCH BIP 2019 ONLINE: For those who do not have a cable subscription, there are still options for you to watch the show online. Find your live-streaming options for the show here.

BIP 2019 CAST: Chris Harrison is back as always, as the host, and former contestant Wells Adams has returned as the show’s bartender. As usual, there will be an original group of cast members and additional contestants will join the show throughout the season. When it comes to the contestants who are arriving during week 1, they include:

Annaliese Puccini

Bibiana Julian

Blake Horstmann

Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Cameron “Cam” Ayala

Chris Bukowski

Clay Harbor

Demi Burnett

Derek Peth

Dylan Barbour

Hannah Godwin

Adrianne “Jane” Averbukh

John Paul Jones

Katie Morton

Kevin Fortenberry

Kristina Schulman

Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Onyeka Ehie

Sydney Lotuaco

Tayshia Adams

Wills Reid

“BACHELOR IN PARADISE” SEASON 6 SYNOPSIS: The official synopsis of the series reads, “Former The Bachelor and The Bachelorette cast members — both fan-favorites and characters who caused controversy — try to leave their wounded hearts behind as they take another shot at finding love. After traveling to a secluded paradise in Mexico, the cast members explore new relationships and see if summer flings will turn into something more — or if their hearts will be shattered yet again. The pursuit of a potential happily-ever-after is sure to include shocking twists, unexpected guests, unlikely pairings and other surprises.”

“BACHELOR IN PARADISE” SEASON 6 PREMIERE: Episode 1 of the season is referred to as “601A” and its episode description states, “Nine men and 11 women arrive in paradise; Blake gets the first date card; Caelynn must choose between men.”

“BACHELOR IN PARADISE” SEASON 6 EPISODE 2: The second episode airs on August 6, 2019 and it is called “601B”. Its plot description reveals, “Kristina wants an explanation from Blake before she considers rekindling their relationship; the women scramble ahead of the rose ceremony, which will see three of them sent home.”