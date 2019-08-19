Who Gets Eliminated on BIP This Week? 8/19/2019

Bachelor In Paradise continues tonight on ABC. The series follows the cast members of the previous Bachelorette seasons as they search for a genuine romantic connection. Given the competitive nature and conflicted alliances of Bachelor In Paradise, it’s a mystery as to which contestants will be sent home this week.

The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “The explosive start to this week’s adventures in Paradise tests Jordan’s friendship with Clay, as Christian aggressively competes with him for Nicole’s affection. When the sand settles, who will Nicole be with? A high stakes rose ceremony looms with the women holding all the power and the roses and the men scrambling to find a way to stay in Paradise.”

Beware of spoilers below and STOP READING if you do not want to know what happens and who gets eliminated on season 6 episode 5 of Bachelor In Paradise.

According to Reality Steve, the contestants who are sent home during episode 5 are Kevin Fortenberry, Cam Ayala and Wills Reid. None of these men are given roses during the final ceremony, despite Fortenberry and Ayala’s popularity among fans. There are other cast members who get sent home tonight, but they are by choice or by disqualification rather than elimination. The first of these is Onyeka Ehie, who hasn’t made a connection with any of the male cast members and decides to walk off the show without giving anyone a rose.

Onyeka previously talked about the difficulty of finding the “right one” during an interview with Glamour. “I definitely had a lot of outside influence from people at work and my close friends because I’ve been single for five years and I’ve never been in love before,” she revealed. “That’s partially because I’ve been working on myself a lot and my career and I’m very picky. Honestly, the dating scene is great, but I haven’t found anyone to connect with.”

Kevin Fortenberry, Cam Ayala & Wills Reid Are Eliminated During Tonight’s Rose Ceremony

Jordan Kimball and Christian Estrada are the final cast members to get sent home during tonight’s episode. They are kicked off the show and forcibly removed after they get into a physical altercation. “Christian and Nicole [Lopez-Alvar] are off by themselves talking and he brought a pinata. Clay goes over to interrupt and basically Christian doesn’t let him,” Reality Steve reports.

“Clay goes back to the group, tells them what happened, and Jordan then goes over to talk to Christian. He’s about to rip the pinata from where it was hanging (basically to throw it in the ocean like last season’s teddy bear), but Christian grabs his arm, and Jordan body slams him to the ground. Security has to jump in and separate the two, and after a while, Chris Harrison says they both have to leave the show.”

This isn’t the first time Bachelor In Paradise cast members have been punished for fighting. Chad Johnson was heavily criticized for “taking a swing” at Daniel Maguire during season three, and given the similarities between that altercation and the one between Kimball and Estrada, it’s safe to assume that neither man gets a chance to redeem themselves.