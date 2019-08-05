Who Gets Eliminated First on Bachelor In Paradise 2019?

ABC’s reality series Bachelor In Paradise is back. The series follows the suitors and cast members of the previous Bachelorette seasons as they search for love. Given the competitive nature of Bachelor In Paradise, many are curious as to who will be sent home first.

The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “Nine men and 11 women arrive in paradise; Blake gets the first date card; Caelynn must choose between men.” The network has noted in their synopsis that there will be a “last-minute scramble” for roses at the pre-elimination cocktail party, and that three women will be sent home.

Beware of spoilers below and STOP READING if you do not want to know what happens and who gets eliminated on season 6 episode 1 of Bachelor In Paradise.

According to Reality Steve, the women who are sent home during tonight’s episode are Bibiana Julian, Annaliese Puccini, and Jane Aver. The drama during the episode mostly revolved around Annaliese, who is friends with cast member Angela and confronted Angela’s ex-boyfriend Clay, accusing him of breaking her heart to appear on the show.

Annaliese Puccini also rubbed suitor Chris the wrong way she she cornered him before the rose ceremony and said that he was the only one she wanted to be with. Chris was visibly put off by her advances, and as a result, he didn’t give her a rose during the ceremony. Annaliese previously appeared on The Bachelor season 22 and was eliminated in episode 3. She’s also been a notable contestant during the past two seasons of Bachelor In Paradise.

‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Alumni Annaliese Puccini Gets Eliminated Tonight

Bibiana Julian similarly made her Bachelor debut during season 22. She has since appeared in several other Bachelor formats, and tonight marks her second stint on Bachelor In Paradise. Jane Aver rose to prominence when she appeared on The Bachelor season 23. She was eliminated during the premiere.

Chris Harrison, the series host, talked to Entertainment Tonight about the new episode and why season 6 is the best yet. “It’s been massively successful. But again, people say, ‘Why?’ Well the percentages are greater [because] there are 20-something people running around on that beach, so the chance of people coupling up is much higher,” he explained. “This is gonna be a successful season. There will be love. I won’t tell you how much, or how far it goes, but there will be love.”

Host Chris Harrison Promises That Season 6 Will Be the Best Yet

“This is a show evolving and this is Paradise evolving, and the fact that all of these people… hook up and they all mingle and they all talk, and they are all constantly maneuvering and manipulating, and that was happening heading into Paradise,” Harrison added.

“… The show has always been a microcosm of what is happening in the real world, and I think there is more conversation about sexuality, sex, race, religion, all this stuff… I think it is just bleeding over. That’s always been the case for the show: We evolve with what is going on in the world.”