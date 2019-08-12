‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers 2019: Blake Horstmann’s BIP Drama Updates

Bachelor in Paradise 2019 is in full swing and Blake Horstmann has made quite a splash. After it was revealed that he had hooked up with multiple women prior to filming, his encounters outside the show caught up with him. But, before we get into all the spoilers on Horstman and what happens on BIP, this is your SPOILERS WARNING. If you don’t want to know any info on Horstmann or the show, STOP READING NOW.

With that out of the way, let’s get into Horstmann’s dating life and what happens to him on Bachelor in Paradise. Below, we’ve broken all the info down to each of the women he’s involved with, in some way, on the show.

Kristina Schulman and Blake Horstmann

Kristina Schulman arrived in Paradise with a mission. Prior to being on the show, Schulman said she had a dating relationship with Horstmann that didn’t work out. And, when she found out that he slept with another cast member before filming, just one night after she also had sex with him, she was less than thrilled. Schulman then used her date card to ask out Horstmann and confront him about the situation. Horstmann was blown away by the confrontation and it did not go well.

According to Reality Steve, Schulman isn’t the only girl he pursues on the show, but she is the one who rejects him later on this season. Reality Steve revealed, “Blake planned a private date for himself with Kristina, but on this date, Kristina told him she wasn’t feeling it and had buried her feelings for him and wasn’t looking to rekindle them in Paradise. So Blake leaves, and Kristina leaves shortly thereafter. As far as I know, nothing is happening between these two post-show. But I think you can set your stopwatch now to see how long it takes Kristina to pair up with someone from the franchise.”

Blake Horstmann and Caelynn Miller-Keyes’ Texts

When Horstmann seemed to ignore Miller-Keyes at the beginning of BIP, it struck a nerve with her and she ended up having a bit of a breakdown. She confronted Horstmann and broke up in tears, saying she felt like his “dirty little secret”. She said he wanted her to keep their sexual encounter off the show and that he called her a “mistake”. Horstmann appeared blindsided and took his frustrations to social media after the episode aired.

He posted their personal text messages that contained Miller-Keyes telling him she was coming to see him “strictly for sex”. On Instagram, Horstmann wrote, “Caelynn and I were NEVER in a relationship. I NEVER ghosted Caelynn, I NEVER called her a mistake and I absolutely NEVER EVER EVER silenced Caelynn. I never expected to have to do something like this, but after finally seeing the episodes I feel like I have no other choice but to release the text exchanges between her and myself.” Horstmann later deleted the texts, as he was met with great backlash.

Miller-Keyes also took to Instagram to express herself and respond to Horstmann’s release of their texts. The Cheat Sheet reported that Miller-Keyes wrote, “I am not here to deny those text messages or the conversations that took place. Things got taken out of context on the show, and a large part of the story is missing. The reality of the situation is that Blake was not a one night stand at a music festival and the ‪5 am‬ text exchange that Blake chose to share is not an accurate representation of our past relationship … I did not go on a show to ruin someone’s character. I attempted to address my feelings and the situation with Blake face to face.”

She continued, saying, “I am absolutely mortified our private texts were put out there for the world to see and judged by someone who I trusted and consider a friend nonetheless. It’s clear to me that Blake and I had different ideas of what our ‘relationship’ was. We started talking months before Stagecoach. We FaceTimed every day and talked about potentially skipping Paradise to be together. When I say he ghosted me, it was after those few months of us talking. It was my understanding there was no one else and I thought we were on the same page.”

Tayshia Adams and Blake Horstmann

On episode 1 of Bachelor in Paradise, Horstmann took Tayshia Adams out on a date and it went well. But, Adams doesn’t end up with Horstmann and he moves on from her quite quickly on the show. Adams strikes up interest with Derek Peth, as well as John Paul Jones, but JPJ ends up dating her for longer on the show. According to Reality Steve, Adams does not find love in Paradise this season.

Blake Horstmann and Hannah Godwin’s Love Triangle with Dylan Barbour

Hannah Godwin and Horstmann were the first two people in Paradise and they each talked to the cameras about being attracted to one another. Godwin didn’t even seem to care when Horstmann ended up with a target on his back from the other women.

Dylan Barbour was head over heels for Godwin and went for her right away, thrilled when Horstmann took Tayshia Adams on a date instead of Godwin. Unfortunately for Barbour, Godwin strays and she kisses other men, Horstmann included. Barbour decides to fight for Godwin and ends up in a bit of a love triangle with Hannah G. and Horstmann. Ultimately, however, Barbour prevails and ends up with a fiancee. Reality Steve reported that Barbour and Godwin get engaged this season.