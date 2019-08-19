‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2019 Cast Spoilers – Episodes 5 & 6

Relationships are blooming, fights are breaking out and Paradise is heating up for couples, as well as singles, on season 6 of BIP. Bachelor in Paradise is airing twice per week, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the ABC network. The cast members are facing love triangles and rejections by some, in addition to having chemistry and passion with others. This week, episodes 5 and 6 will air, but, before we get into all the details on what to expect, THIS IS YOUR MAJOR SPOILERS WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you don’t want to know any spoilers about the show or the cast.

With that out of the way, here is the official ABC synopsis of episode 5, “The explosive start to this week’s adventures in Paradise tests Jordan’s friendship with Clay, as Christian aggressively competes with him for Nicole’s affection. When the sand settles, who will Nicole be with? A high stakes rose ceremony looms with the women holding all the power and the roses and the men scrambling to find a way to stay in Paradise.” And, the episode 6 description reads, “The drama picks up with Demi explaining to Chris how conflicted she is between staying and exploring a relationship with a man she cares deeply for and leaving for a certain woman she can’t stop thinking about back home.”

Read on below for a rundown on who gets roses, who leaves Paradise, which people get kicked off, and more.

Who Quits ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Tonight

According to ABC, “One disheartened woman decides to make an early exit before the rose ceremony, meaning one less rose for the men to fight over.” So, which cast member calls it quits? Reality Steve has reported that because Onyeka hasn’t yet found a connection, she decides to leave.

Previously on the show, Onyeka lamented to the cameras that none of the men had been really hitting her up to spend time with her on the show. So, this isn’t much of a surprise.

Jordan Kimball and Christian Estrada Get Kicked Off BIP

Last week on Bachelor in Paradise, Christian took Nicole out on a date, after she had also had a connection with cast member Clay. Nicole also had spent time with Jordan. After Christian had a verbal confrontation with Clay over hanging out with a Nicole, Jordan had a more volatile confrontation with Christian. Jordan attacked a pinata that Christian had hanging and the situation turned violent. Of course, when you physically assault a fellow cast member, you get sent home.

Reality Steve‘s rundown on the pinata incident states, “During the cocktail party of this episode, Christian and Nicole are off by themselves talking and he brought a pinata. Clay goes over to interrupt and basically Christian doesn’t let him. Clay goes back to the group, tells them what happened, and Jordan then goes over to talk to Christian. He’s about to rip the pinata from where it was hanging (basically to throw it in the ocean like last season’s teddy bear), but Christian grabs his arm, and Jordan body slams him to the ground. Security has to jump in and separate the two, and after a while, Chris Harrison says they both have to leave the show.”

Who Gets Eliminated on “Bachelor in Paradise” Tonight & This Week

Reality Steve has reported that the men who are eliminated at the next rose ceremony are Cam Ayala, Kevin Fortenberry, and Wills Reid.

The women who are coming on the show this week, to join the rest of the cast, are Tahzjuan Hawkins, Haley Ferguson, Jen Saviano, and Caitlin Clemmens. When it comes to who goes on dates, Tahzjuan goes out with John Paul Jones, Haley goes on a date with John Paul Jones as well, Jen goes out with Chris (who has been talking to Katie), and Caitlyn goes out with Blake. With Jen going out with Chris, this definitely causes some upset for Katie, as ABC writes, “Katie might regret what she shared with Chris about how deep her feelings are for him after she sees a new beauty arrive at Paradise with designs on her man.”

Demi Burnett’s Girlfriend Appears on “Bachelor in Paradise”

Demi revealed on the show that she had been dating a woman prior to filming Bachelor in Paradise. Once on the show, Demi hit it off with cast member Derek Peth. Last week, she came clean about dating someone before being on the show and she let Peth know that the person was a woman. Demi then assured Peth that nothing would change in their relationship together, but that she wanted him to know.

This week, however, things change. ABC has revealed, “Hannah B. arrives and is eager to hear good news from her close friend Demi, but she finds her confused and at odds with herself about her future in Paradise. Demi asks Chris Harrison to help resolve her dilemma … Demi is surprised when she reconnects with the woman she has kept in her heart while in Paradise – and nothing will ever be the same. But there are still hurt feelings to be sorted out and romantic moments to share.”

Unfortunately for Derek, Demi gets engaged to girlfriend Kristian Haggerty and the two are still together, as reported by Cosmopolitan.