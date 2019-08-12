Who Gets Eliminated on the BIP Tonight? 8/12/19

Bachelor In Paradise continues tonight on ABC. The series follows the suitors and cast members of the previous Bachelorette seasons as they search for the love of their lives. Given the competitive nature of Bachelor In Paradise, many are curious as to who will be sent home during the latest episode.

The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “The nine women who survived the rose ceremony await the arrival of new men on the beach; a newcomer sweeps Caelynn off her feet; Dylan and Blake face off over Hannah G.” The aforementioned love triangle between Dylan, Hannah and Blake is said to be the main focus.

Beware of spoilers below and STOP READING if you do not want to know what happens and who gets eliminated on season 6 episode 3 of Bachelor In Paradise.

According to Reality Steve, the contestants who are sent home during tonight’s episode are Cam Ayala, Kevin Fortenberry, and Wills Reid. None of them are given roses during the final ceremony, despite Fortenberry’s status as a fan favorite heading into the season. In addition to these three contestants, Onyeka Ehie is eliminated after she decides that she hasn’t made a connection. She voluntarily walks off after deciding not to award a rose to any of her male co-stars.

Onyeka has voiced her skepticism towards finding her true love before. During an interview with Glamour, she talked about how nervous she was to become part of the Bachelor franchise. “I definitely had a lot of outside influence from people at work and my close friends because I’ve been single for five years and I’ve never been in love before,” she explained. “That’s partially because I’ve been working on myself a lot and my career and I’m very picky. Honestly, the dating scene is great, but I haven’t found anyone to connect with.”

Cam Ayala, Kevin Fortenberry & Wills Reid Are Eliminated During Tonight’s Rose Ceremony

“I want to be with someone because it’s what I want and I feel it,” she added. “I know that when I’m in love with someone, I’ll know it. It’s kind of like an orgasm… My parents are very traditional, so being in a relationship with me comes with a lot of traditional aspects.” To add to the contestants who are properly eliminated, there are a pair who get kicked off the show due to their in-house fighting: Jordan Kimball and Christian Estrada.

Reality Steve reports that the two contestants are promptly removed from the show after they get into a fist fight on the set. “Christian and Nicole [Lopez-Alvar] are off by themselves talking and he brought a pinata. Clay goes over to interrupt and basically Christian doesn’t let him,” the source writes. “Clay goes back to the group, tells them what happened, and Jordan then goes over to talk to Christian. He’s about to rip the pinata from where it was hanging (basically to throw it in the ocean like last season’s teddy bear), but Christian grabs his arm, and Jordan body slams him to the ground. Security has to jump in and separate the two.”

After things are broken up and both Jordan and Christian cool down, they’re sent home. They don’t even get a chance to attend the rose ceremony.