Who Gets Roses on Bachelor In Paradise Tonight? 8/5/2019

ABC’s Bachelor In Paradise is back with a new season. Contestants who were sent home during previous Bachelor shows are reunited in an effort to find true love, and tonight, several of them will be gifted a rose. Find out which contestants luck out, and which prove less fortunate during the season premiere below.

Beware of spoilers below and STOP READING if you do not want to know what happens and who gets roses during season 6 episode 1 of Bachelor In Paradise.

According to Reality Steve, there are nine roses given out during tonight’s episode. Clay Harbor gives a rose to Nicole Lopez-Alvar, while Kevin Fortenberry gives one to Sydney Lotuaco. Dylan Barbour also gives a rose to Hannah Goodwin. The series alumnists were quickly drawn to each other during the premiere, and have since gotten engaged. Despite their happy ending, Dylan and Hannah do run into some classic Bachelor-style drama.

Blake Horstmann tries to interfere with their relationship when he reveals that he flew out to Alabama to spend time with Hannah before the season began. They were mutually interested in each other, according to Blake, but he admits that he “missed” his chance. Blake tells fellow contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes that he wants to pursue Hannah during the second rose ceremony, but by then, she’s already decided to stay with Dylan.

9 Female Contestants Get Roses During Tonight’s Episode

Blake decides to give a rose to Tayshia Adams during tonight’s episode. That said, Blake’s chemistry with Tayshia is dwarfed by the revelation that he’s seemingly tied to several other contestants. Reality Steve reports that Blake has romantic links to Tayshia, Hannah, Caelynn, and Kristina Schulman. Expect Blake’s antics to command a large portion of the drama during the first couple of episodes.

Cam Ayala gives a rose to Caelynn Miller-Keyes. Elsewhere, Bachelorette favorite John Paul Jones bestows his to Onyeka Ehie. The former is anticipated to be another lightning rod for controversy, as the teaser shows him and cast member Derek Peth shouting at each other. Jones has kept quiet about the confrontation, save for an interview with Extra, where he commented, “I will say that fate took its course and you may or may not see me in a speedo.”

Several Couples Have Since Gotten Engaged

Derek gives a rose to Demi Burnett. Demi was a notable presence on the last season of The Bachelor, due to her outspoken charm and willingness to defend her opinions. She’s recently made headlines for coming out as bisexual, making her the first series contestant in history to do so. “Paradise was amazing. It was so fun, so emotional, but ultimately all worth it. [It’s] very, very good,” she told Entertainment Tonight about the current season. “[It’s] drama that you just get to sit back and watch.”

Wills Reid gives his rose to Katie Morton, while Chris Bukowski gives his to Kristina Schulman. These couples seem close knit early on, but Distractify reports that they splinter and eventually swap partners. By the end of the season, Katie and Chris get engaged.

Read on for additional details about who gets eliminated during the premiere.