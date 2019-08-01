Beau Clark, Stassi Schroeder’s Fiance: 5 Fast Facts

Beau Clark and Stassi Schroeder got engaged on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, according to social media posts from the couple.

The 31-year-old Vanderpump Rules star met Beau Clark in 2017. The two immediately hit it off and have been together ever since.

After a series of terrible boyfriends, people were happy to see Stassi with someone as lovely and hilarious as Beau. The two appear frequently on each other’s social media pages, always accompanied by a funny message.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Beau Didn’t Have a Great First Impression of Stassi

According to a February 2018 podcast episode of Straight Up with Stassi, adorably titled “Sassi has a new beau,” the two started dating after being introduced by her Vanderpump Rules besties, Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Kristen Doute.

In the episode, Beau describes why he was hesitant to talk to Stassi in the first place. He got a bad feeling after perusing her Instagram account. He judged the book by its cover, to say the least.

“I said, ‘Nope.’ I just scanned through the pictures and I was like, ‘Oh, the bleached blonde hair, she’s probably got botox, she’s probably got fake boobs…’” Beau said.

“They’re not fake boobs, but they’ve been redone, you know that,” Stassi replied.

Beau admitted to jumping the gun on his judgement of Stassi. Slightly defending himself, Beau said he sees millions of women who look just like Stassi at his job as a casting director.

“But you didn’t even read my captions,” Stassi says. “I have good Instagram captions.”

2. Stassi and Beau Have Been Dating For Almost Three Years

In the February podcast episode, Stassi and Beau talk about the first time they hung out. To Beau’s recollection, the first time the pair hung out was when Kristen Doute took them to the Mondrian for a fashion show. Stassi quickly corrected him.

“That wasn’t the first time we hung out,” Stassi said.

“We hung out at the fight, the McGregor fight at Doute’s house, but that was the first time that I met you,” Beau explained. “Three days later, we went to the fashion show, and we ended up closing down the Mondrian talking.”

The two apparently sat in West Hollywood’s Mondrian Hotel bar talking on an August 2017 evening. Stassi mentioned that during their conversation, Beau told her he had sex with his cousin. Beau said the comment was just “to start shit.” Stassi said she stuck around and won him over with her sparkling personality. That conversation blossomed into a beautiful three-year relationship.

3. Beau Was Born in Italy & Has Introduced Stassi to His Family

In a May 2018 podcast episode titled “Ciao from Italy,” Stassi and Beau talked about their adventures in Italy, from the country itself. Both Stassi and Beau said it was “big steps” traveling together, as it was each their first time out of the country with a significant other. It was also big steps because they were in Italy to meet Beau’s family.

“I have a birth father from Italy, who is Italian, and then moved to America, Beau explained. “My mom got re-married to my Dad when I was five, and I never saw my birth father again until I was 21. And then I found out I have a half sister and all of these cousins. In Italy there is no ‘half sister’ so her mother is my mother, she is my sister, my other cousins on my birth father’s side are all my family. That’s it in a nutshell.”

Stassi apparently hit it off with Beau’s family and made friends with his sister. Stassi also said learned a lot more about Beau. She was very impressed by his ability to speak Italian and was thankful that he didn’t murder her in the Italian countryside.

4. Beau Works in Casting & Lives in L.A.

According to his Instagram page, Beau works in commercial advertising and casting. He lives in Los Angeles, California and is apparently a huge Los Angeles Rams fan. But it seems as though he’s a bigger fan of Stassi than the Rams. Lucky girl!

“If she was in labor while the @Rams were in the Super Bowl. Yes. Ughhhh. YESSSS I would leave!! ❤️>🏈” Beau wrote.

In addition to being professionally successful, Beau also supports Stassi’s endeavors. When Stassi’s book, “Next Level Basic” came out, Beau was there to promote it to his 300,000 followers.

5. Beau and Stassi Got Engaged in July 2019

“OMG,” Stassi wrote. “I feel like Meghan Markle. 💍”

Stassi and Beau both shared photos on their Instagram pages to announce their engagement on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Beau said, “Sloppy Kisses 4 Life!”

With over 2 million followers combined, the couple received tons of excited comments and well wishes from friends and fans.

“VERY HAPPY FOR YOU BOTH,” Bravo talk show host Andy Cohen said. “And thank Gd he had the sense to propose at a cemetery.”

“Never actually met y’all, but I have never been more certain of 2 people being soulmates 🙌🏻,” Zoey 101 star Jamie Lynn Spears commented. “CONGRATULATIONS 🎈”