Benjamin and Akinyi on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Benjamin and Akinyi, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, are featuring on tonight’s season 3 episode of the spinoff series Before the 90 Days. After Benjamin struggled to meet women in Arizona, he expanded his search and met Akinyi online, and the two quickly fell in love.

Benjamin, a 33-year-old divorced father of one, is traveling to Akinyi’s small village in Kenya to meet her family and ask for her hand in marriage. However, he will be the first white man to ever visit Akinyi’s village (or at least the first in a very long time), and the first man she has ever introduced to her family. Benjamin must face off with Akinyi’s overprotective brother and her skeptical family before he can marry his Kenyan love.

Here’s what you need to know about Benjamin and Akinyi’s relationship:

Benjamin Had a ‘Miserable’ Experience Dating in Phoenix, so He Expanded His Search Online

🚨New couple alert! Meet Benjamin and Akinyi on a new #90DayFiance: Before the 90 Days, Sunday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/xUmVHY14JU — TLC Network (@TLC) August 15, 2019

According to E! Online, Benjamin had a “miserable” time dating women around Phoenix, Arizona, and decided to expand his search through a dating app online. He met Akinyi and was immediately smitten with the Kenyan beauty.

“One day, it popped up, ‘Hey, this person liked you!’ Her name is Akinyi, and I was like, ‘Oh, wow! This is a pretty gal.’ I mean, she’s gorgeous! But she’s all the way in Nairobi in Africa. How is she liking me?” he said during an earlier clip of the show. He sent her a message on the app and the two quickly hit it off.

He Asked Her to do the Vulcan Salute From Star Trek to Make Sure She Was The Same Person in Her Photo

Benjamin had his doubts about Akinyi at first, and wanted to make sure she was who she said she was, as well as the same woman in the photo, so he asked her to take a picture of herself doing the Vulcan salute from Star Trek.

“Who would have a random picture of the Spock sign? I was definitely impressed and once I saw Akinyi on video chat, I knew that she was the one,” he said, according to E! Online.

Akinyi has “never dated a white guy,” according to Benjamin, so he jokingly told her that he is “pretty fly for a white guy,” when they first started dating. The video also shows a sweet conversation between Akinyi and Benjamin, where Akinyi tells him that she will be his bride and they “will live happily ever after,” so Akinyi appears to be as smitten with Benjamin as he is with her.

He Has to Deal With Her Overprotective Brother & Family During His Trip to Kenya

During the promo for the third season of Before the 90 Days, Benjamin runs into some issues with Akinyi’s overprotective brother during his trip to Kenya.

“My brother wants to keep an eye on you,” Akinyi tells Benjamin in the trailer above. She tells the cameras that her brother is “very overprotective,” while said brother tells Benjamin “if you want to marry my sister, you need me. You need me a lot.”

Another clip shows Benjamin and Akinyi questioning whether or not they are making the right decision, to which Akinyi tearfully replies “I don’t know.” Benjamin tells the cameras that Akinyi is “pressuring” him and that he doesn’t know what to do, before the cameras show the couple sobbing in each other’s arms.

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch Benjamin and Akinyi on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

