Big Brother 2019 Remaining Cast & Spoilers

Big Brother season 21 is underway, and the competition gets stiffer with each elimination. The next new episode of the season airs on Wednesday, August 14, and fans should expect more drama, more challenges, and another contestant sent home.

The episode description for August 14’s episode simply says that the “Houseguests vie for the power of veto.”

Beware of spoilers for season 21 episode 22 of Big Brother below, and stop reading if you don’t want to know what to expect when the episode airs.

After Jack was eliminated from the Big Brother house, the remaining contestants are Tommy Bracco, Jackson Michie, Holly Allen, Analyse Talavera, Jessica Milagros, Cliff Hogg, Kathryn Dunn, Nicole Anthony, Nick Maccaron and Christie Murphy.

Cliff and Kathryn were nominated by Tommy for eviction at the end of last episode, joining the loser of the America’s Field Trip challenge, Christie.

According to GoldDerby.com, Tommy earns the Power of Veto, and it is probable that he will use it on behalf of Christie, which means it is most likely that either Cliff or Kathryn will be sent home on Wednesday night’s episode. BigBrotherJunkies.com predicts that Kathryn will be eliminated by the houseguests, since Cliff will be easier to beat later on.

In her cast bio, Christie revealed “I plan on using my sexuality as a major social advantage. I’m going into the house as the openly feminine lesbian. I will use my femininity and charm to easily persuade and subtly manipulate the men, while also being the emotional shoulder and best friend to all the girls. I also won’t pose a threat to the women, because I won’t be after any of the men. At the same time, I won’t be a physical or athletic threat to the boys. Little do the guys know though, I am super competitive, and an extreme overachiever and I plan on winning a lot of the competitions! I have a photographic memory and I’m also killer at puzzles!”

Viewers should also expect to see drama unfold now that the Six Shooters lost Jack and new alliances are forming. Tommy did reveal in the HOH Hot Seat interview that Jackson Michie is the houseguest he is surprised to have ended up liking (he said he’s “never had a friend like Michie”), so expect their allegiance to one another to stay in-tact while others fall apart. BigBrotherNetwork.com points out that the only truly strong partnerships left in the house, however, are between Tommy and Christie and Jackson and Holly.

The episode promo teases an “epic veto competition” and the “return of Otev.” In addition, Tommy’s title as Head of Household will be passed along to another member of the house in time for Thursday’s live show.

According to BigBrotherNetwork.com, the season 21 finale date is not until September 25, so there are still several weeks of dramatic competition and eliminations until a winner is crowned.

Tune in to new episodes of Big Brother season 21 on CBS, Sunday and Wednesday nights at 8/7c and live on Thursday nights at 9/8c.