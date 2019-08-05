‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Memes & BIP Jokes 2019

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise premiered Monday, August 5, and Bachelor Nation fans were ready on Twitter with memes and jokes about the first episode’s highs, lows, and hilarious moments.

Here are some of the internet’s best memes and jokes from the BIP season 6 premiere:

Don’t miss Bachelor in Paradise tonight. Different format this year. No big cast or beach, it’s just me eating a stuffed crust pizza and watching TV while the kids are nowhere to be found. A lot less drama than previous seasons but a more accurate depiction of paradise. — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) August 5, 2019

Before the episode even started airing, beloved Bachelor Nation alum Sean Lowe proposed a new format for the show that he says more accurately depicts his version of “paradise.” In the tweet, he wrote “Don’t miss Bachelor in Paradise tonight. Different format this year. No big cast or beach, it’s just me eating a stuffed crust pizza and watching TV while the kids are nowhere to be found. A lot less drama than previous seasons but a more accurate depiction of paradise.”

Bachelor in Paradise‘s official Twitter account started the season with a meme of their own, featuring Bachelorette season 15 fan-favorite John Paul Jones.

Cam is low-key a better musician than Jed. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/Hzid2fFsFM — Bachelor Party (@BachPartyPod) August 6, 2019

@BachPartyPod wasted no time taking a jab at Jed Wyatt AND Cam’s intro rap, tweeting “Cam is low-key a better musician than Jed.”