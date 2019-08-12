What Happened on Bachelor In Paradise Tonight? – 8/12/2019 Recap

Bachelor in Paradise aired its third episode of season 6 on Monday, August 12. The episode brought more love triangles, burgeoning relationships, and drama to Paradise, as well as the season’s first elimination.

The official synopsis for episode 3 reads “The nine women who survived the rose ceremony await the arrival of new men on the beach; a newcomer sweeps Caelynn off her feet; Dylan and Blake face off over Hannah G.”

Here’s what happened tonight on Bachelor in Paradise:

This is your SPOILER WARNING to STOP READING NOW if you are not caught up on Bachelor in Paradise and don’t want to know what happened on season 6 episode 3.

Last week’s two-night premiere did not include a rose ceremony, so tonight’s episode picked up with the contestants scrambling to make connections. When it was time for the men to give out their roses, these were the pairings: Clay and Nicole, Kevin and Sydney, Blake and Tayshia, Cam and Caelynn, John Paul Jones and Onyeka, Wills and Katie, Derek and Demi, Chris B. and Kristina, and Dylan and Hannah G. Left without roses, Bibiana, Annaliese, and Jane went home.

Once everyone was partnered up, four new men were brought in to shake things up once again: Jordan Kimball, Mike Johnson, Christian Estrada, and Dean Unglert.