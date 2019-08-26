What Happened on Bachelor In Paradise 2019 This Week? Episode 7 & 8 Recap

Week 4 of Bachelor in Paradise aired on Monday, August 26 and Tuesday, August 27. At this point in season 6, couples are beginning to form real relationships, and are facing decisions about how to progress romantically as new cast members step onto the beach and shake things up.

The official episode 7 description reads “Caitlin and Kristina have a stressful cocktail party; Katie changes her mind about Chris; Caelynn wants a rose from Dean.” The episode 8 synopsis teases that “A surprise package arrives with an invitation to the wedding of Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson; Tayshia’s two suitors get in a heated exchange.”

Here’s what happened on week 4 of Bachelor in Paradise season 6:

BEWARE OF SPOILERS below and STOP READING NOW if you aren’t caught up and don’t want to know what happened. This post will be updated live as the episodes air.

The episode opened with Derek reflecting on it being a new day and feeling better after getting dumped by Demi. Meanwhile, Tayshia revealed to Kristina that she is interested in Derek and would like an opportunity to get to know him better and see what happens. Then, she pulled John Paul Jones aside to tell him that he should go out on dates with other women if he’s asked.

Tahzjuan Hawkins arrived in paradise and quickly asked John Paul Jones on a date. He accepted, though he told the camera he was still only interested in Tayshia.

On their date, John Paul Jones laughed over his own “Tahzjuan” puns and Tahzjuan refused to eat the food, saying “You’re not supposed to eat the date food.” They danced to live music and then went swimming and made out.

Tayshia and Sydney spilled that Colton Underwood was a bad kisser as the cast sat around a fire.