What Happens on Bachelor In Paradise This Week – 8/19/2019 Recap

Week 3 of Bachelor in Paradise aired over the course of two nights, on Monday, August 19 and Tuesday, August 20. The third week saw new men and women join Paradise to replace those who were unable to make connections and sent home.

The synopsis for Monday’s episode reads “One disheartened woman decides to make an early exit; Hannah G. must choose between Blake and Dylan; a woman uncovers an embarrassing secret.” Tuesday’s episode description says “Demi tells Chris how conflicted she feels; a new arrival has her designs on Chris; Demi reconnects with the woman she left behind.”

If you’re looking for a week 3 recap, here’s what happened in Paradise season 6 during episodes 5 and 6:

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW and STOP READING NOW if you are not caught up and don’t want to know what happened. This article will be updated as each episode airs.

The week began where week 2 left off, unveiling the rest of the violent drama between Jordan and Christian. The previous episode ended with Jordan bodyslamming Christian down the caban steps in a physical fight, and Monday night’s episode showed production and security stepping in to separate the men and escorting them away before Christian breaks away and races after Jordan to fight him again.

Chris Harrison and production talked to Christian while he received medical attention for an injured shoulder and informed him that both he and Jordan would be sent home.

Harrison assembled the remaining cast members to assert that they have a zero violence policy and, for that, Christian and Jordan had to leave, no questions asked. Nicole was understandably upset and felt that she caused the fight.

Harrison then encouraged them to “pick right back up where they were” with the cocktail party. Nicole and Clay rekindled their romance, and Onyeka hoped that the available men would try to woo her in an attempt to earn her rose. After Cam told her that he overheard Mike say that she wasn’t her type, she grew frustrated and wondered if she was wasting her time.

Hannah spent time with Blake while their castmates wondered when she was going to decide between Blake and Dylan. Dylan pulled her aside for a picnic on the beach and told her that he will choose her every time and will wait while she figures it out.