Blake Horstmann ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Is He Dating Kristina Schulman?

Blake Horstmann and Kristina Schulman are two of the cast members on Bachelor in Paradise 2019 … and they come with baggage. But, before we get into the spoilers on their relationship and what happens to them on the show, this is your SPOILERS WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you don’t want to know any information about either of them or any other BIP season 6 details. With that out of the way, let’s get into the juicy spoilers.

When Horstmann arrived in Paradise, he told host Chris Harrison that he’s ready to find someone. Harrison then asked him if he had “talked” with any of the women on the show prior to BIP starting and Horstmann admitted that he had met people from the show over the past year.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes Hates Blake Horstmann

Several women on the show voiced that they wanted a chance with Horstmann, while Caelynn Miller-Keyes was confessing to the cameras that she and Horstman had dated before the show. Miller-Keyes said that Horstmann really hurt her and admitted to having sex with other girls from the show. She said that Horstmann was selfish and that he didn’t have the right intentions. She flat out said that he “sucks” and that he “only cares about himself”.

And, when Horstmann got the first date card, Miller-Keyes was fuming, saying it wasn’t “fair”. Horstmann ended up taking Tayshia Adams on his big date, even though some of the guys thought Horstmann would end up taking Hannah Godwin on the date after hanging out with her most of the first day. Even Godwin thought Horstmann was going to ask her out and she told the cameras she was excited.

Miller-Keyes then spoke to the show’s bartender, Wells Adams, telling him that she and Horstmann slept together and then she realized that he was messaging Godwin while still in bed with her. Miller-Keyes also said that Horstman admitted to her that he had sex with Schulman the night before this. Then, Miller-Keyes claimed Horstmann “ghosted” her, cutting off all communication. But, she said Horstmann called her two weeks before starting to film BIP, to make sure she wouldn’t tell anyone about their dating relationship.

This all went down before Schulman even arrived in Paradise.

Blake Horstmann Ends Up Alone

When Schulman arrived in Paradise, she said that she was aware of what happened between Horstmann and Miller-Keyes and she wasn’t going to be played again. Upon Schulman’s arrival, Horstmann told the cameras that he and Schulman had dated but that they’re friends. He also told the other guys that they’d been very open with each other as friends and that there was just a timing issue with them when it came to dating.

Although there is a ton of drama surrounding Horstmann at the start of BIP, Reality Steve has reported that it doesn’t stay that way. Reality Steve stated, “The first two episodes on Aug. 5th and 6th will be about Blake. That’s where all the shit hits the fan with him. After that, there really isn’t much drama surrounding him. There’s A LOT of questions surrounding this Blake situation.”