Does Blake Horstmann Leave BIP With or Without a Girlfriend?

Blake Horstmann, star of the hit “Bachelor Nation” spinoff Bachelor in Paradise, has raised some eyebrows with viewers this season after news surfaced that he had hooked up with several of his BIP co-stars prior to filming.

Knowing that Horstmann already had ties to multiple women on the show before the newest season of BIP even aired, fans might be wondering who he ends up with (if anybody) by the end of season 6, if he even makes it that far. Does Horstmann wind up with anybody in the end? And if so, who? Read on for season 6 spoilers, but first, this is your MAJOR BIP SPOILER WARNING! If you don’t want anything ruined for you, don’t continue reading, or proceed at your own risk.

Horstmann Tries to Rekindle an Old Romance But His Feelings Aren’t Returned in the End

According to “Bachelor Nation” blogger Reality Steve, Horstmann rekindles a romance with ex-flame Kristina Schulman while in paradise, but in the end, his feelings aren’t reciprocated, despite both stars giving each other roses throughout the season. He eventually leaves after Schulman tells him she isn’t looking to get back together because she “buried her feelings for him.”

“Also in this episode, Blake planned a private date for himself with Kristina, but on this date, Kristina told him she wasn’t feeling it and had buried her feelings for him and wasn’t looking to rekindle them in Paradise,” Reality Steve reports in his episode-by-episode spoilers. “So Blake leaves, and Kristina leaves shortly thereafter. As far as I know, nothing is happening between these two post-show. But I think you can set your stop watch now to see how long it takes Kristina to pair up with someone from the franchise. It’ll happen.”

Horstmann & Kristina Were ‘Hanging Out’ in 2018 Before Appearing on Bachelor in Paradise

According to Bustle, Horstmann, who appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, and Schulman, who was on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, were casually seeing each other back in fall of 2018 after a fan on Reddit spotted the two at a baseball game together. Later on in October, Horstmann confirmed that they were “hanging out” during an interview with Extra, which can be viewed above.

“We have been hanging out, but you know it’s like this weird thing where back before the show when you could date someone before you actually had to ‘date’ them,” she said. “You know, get to know them. It’s harder now.”

Unfortunately Horstmann later announced that he was single, although he did admit that there was “something” between him and Schulman. “I can confirm I am single right now. I am single, we’ll just say that,” he said during an Almost Famous podcast. “I mean, [Kristina and I] talked, we chatted, we did hang out a couple of times. She’s amazing, she’s great, and you know, we get along really well. But right now, you know, we are hanging out, but it’s nothing serious right now.”

Tune in Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on ABC to catch the newest season of Bachelor in Paradise, which airs for the rest of the summer.

READ NEXT: Who Leaves & Quits Bachelor in Paradise Tonight? 8/19/2019

