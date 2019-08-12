Who Has Blake Hooked Up With on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

Blake Horstmann is causing quite a stir on this season of Bachelor in Paradise. After dating Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, Blake kept himself pretty busy before joining the cast of BiP. As he was healing from a broken heart, Blake found comfort in a few former Bachelor stars, all of whom are on BiP this season.

Blake was a fan-favorite when he was on The Bachelorette and most of Bachelor Nation was thrilled to see that he’d earned himself a ticket to Paradise — but things haven’t been going super great for Blake, who has found himself in the middle of some serious drama — and the show just started.

He’s locked lips with Tayshia so far on this season (and some one-on-one time with Hannah G. will see some spit swapped as well). And before Paradise, Blake hooked up with both Caelynn and Kristina.

Here’s what you need to know:

Blake Hung out With Tayshia & Hooked up With Both Kristina & Caelynn Before Arriving in Mexico

Things got a bit awkward for Blake when three women that he’d previously spent time with all arrived in Paradise. And things aren’t about to get much better for him.

According to Reality Steve, Blake had quite the weekend for himself at the Stagecoach Music Festival back in April. He was spotted with Tayshia and then with Caelynn. Blake and Caelynn had sex and the very next night, he was out with Kristina — and they had sex.

Reality Steve also reports that Blake flew to Atlanta to hang out with Hannah G. ahead of Paradise as well.

Once he arrived in Paradise, Blake went on a date with Tayshia. The two seemed super flirty and locked lips a few times. Blake was then asked out on another date by Kristina, who confronted him about the whole Stagecoach thing. The two did not hook up on their televised date.

Previews for the upcoming season show Blake getting involved with Hannah G., but he’s likely going to leave Mexico the way he came in — as a single guy.

Blake Seems Very Interested in Pursuing Hannah G. but She Will Be Over Him Soon Enough

Reality Steve previously confirmed that Blake and Hannah G. had something going on before they arrived at their summer beachfront abode.

“It’s also revealed that 2 weeks before leaving for ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ Blake flew to Birmingham, AL to spend the weekend with Hannah G. This wasn’t a ‘Hey I’m in town’ and asked her to meet up thing. This was [a] planned trip by both of them because they were interested in each other. All of this gets out within the first few days of Paradise filming,” Reality Steve dished.

Interestingly, Steve also reports that Hannah and Blake will hang out a bit on the island but she’s into Dylan and will eventually let Blake know that she’s over him and his playboy ways.

“Everybody’s knows Blake’s business at this point, what he did with Tayshia, Kristina, Caelynn, and Hannah and his reputation has taken a major beating, as it probably should. Not sure how he’s gonna come out looking good in all this. Tayshia has moved on, Hannah has moved on, Caelynn has moved on, and he and Kristina are there just giving each other roses. I’ve heard Blake has done a lot of crying this season, is sorry for his actions, has made it known it’s Hannah he wants, but she’s with Dylan and looks to be fairly solid. So I don’t know what the future has in store for Blake out there. Time will tell, but my guess is he’s leaving soon. Either on his own or won’t get a rose,” reports Reality Steve.

READ NEXT: Reality Steve ‘Loves Being Doubted’ After Breaking Tyler Cameron News