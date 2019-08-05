Blake Horstmann and Kristina Schulman Spoilers on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Blake Horstmann was a front-runner when he vied for Becca Kufrin’s heart on The Bachelorette, but, he didn’t find love with her. And now, he is a cast member on Bachelor in Paradise 2019 … as is Kristina Schulman, who previously got her heart broken by Dean Unglert on BIP. But, before we get into all the spoilers on the two, this is your MAJOR SPOILERS WARNING. If you do not want to know what happens to Horstmann and Schulman on the show, STOP READING NOW.

With that out of the way, let’s get started with some background on Horstmann and Schulman. Prior to being on Bachelor in Paradise season 6, Reality Steve reported that Schulman was Horstmann’s girlfriend, but, according to Life & Style the relationship “just didn’t work out”. Horstmann admitted, “We dated. I’m not going to act like we were just flirting … I just felt that I couldn’t be there for her the way she wanted me to … She realized that too.” He continued, “We respect each other a ton. There was a ton of communication throughout, we were honest with each other.”

But, Schulman wasn’t the only BIP 2019 cast member who Horstmann was romantic with prior to the show … Blogger Reality Steve reported that on the show, “It is revealed that at Stagecoach back in late April, Blake and Tayshia had hung out there. Blake had contacted her and made sure they saw each other. DM sliding was mentioned. Wasn’t a date, but definitely showed interest in each other and hung out that first night of Stagecoach. Didn’t hook up that he claims.” Steve continued, revealing that, “The next night at Stagecoach, Blake had sex with Caelynn. The night after having sex with Caelynn at Stagecoach, he had sex with Kristina … It’s also revealed that 2 weeks before leaving for “Bachelor in Paradise,” Blake flew to Birmingham, AL to spend the weekend with Hannah G. This wasn’t a ‘Hey I’m in town’ and asked her to meet up thing. This was a planned trip by both of them because they were interested in each other. All of this gets out within the first few days of Paradise filming.”

So, how does all of this affect Horstmann and Schulman?

Blake Horstmann and Kristina Schulman Break Up

If you are wondering about whether or not these two are dating or engaged, Reality Steve has reported that they have split. The two break up on the show. After all the drama with Horstmann and the other women is revealed, Schulman has difficulty getting over it. After they have their date on the premiere episode, things go downhill.

Reality Steve reported that Schulman later rejects Horstmann on the show and the two quit. Reality Steve explained, “Blake planned a private date for himself with Kristina, but on this date, Kristina told him she wasn’t feeling it and had buried her feelings for him and wasn’t looking to rekindle them in Paradise. So Blake leaves, and Kristina leaves shortly thereafter. As far as I know, nothing is happening between these two post-show. But I think you can set your stopwatch now to see how long it takes Kristina to pair up with someone from the franchise.”