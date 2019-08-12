Blake Horstmann: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Things aren’t looking up for Blake Horstmann on this season of Bachelor In Paradise. The 30-year-old has been caught in a web of drama involving the ladies he’s hooked up with, and still, the reality TV star is making headlines.

What’s the drama about? What’s the latest with Blake? Here’s what you need to know.

1. He Was Runner up on Becca’s Season

Blake was the runner-up on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. The Sales Rep hails from Bailey, Colorado, and according to his Bachelor Bio, he considers himself a “modern romantic.”

His bio reads, “[Blake] believes that two people need to be independent in order to truly love each other, so he’s looking for his equal match. Born and raised in small town Bailey, Colorado, Blake was both a high school and collegiate athlete. Despite excelling at football and basketball, Blake has a secret talent… he’s a great swing dancer! Blake is hoping to sweep the Bachelorette off her feet!”

2. He is in the Middle of a ‘Paradise’ Mess

Ok fine. One hint about “Bachelor in Paradise.” Through one week of filming, it’s the Blake Horstmann Show and it’s not even close. Nor is it good. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 13, 2019

Blake has found himself at the center of the drama this season on Bachelor In Paradise, and if you ask anyone in Paradise, they’ll say it was his own doing.

As the season kicks off, Blake gets the first date card. He uses it to ask Tayshia Adams on a date. Within a matter of a half-hour, though, we learn that Blake and Kristina had a fling at Stagecoach, where he also had a fling with Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

In a nutshell, the first night of Stagecoach, Blake hung out with Tayshia. They say they didn’t hook up. The second night of the concert, he hooked up with Caelynn, and the third night of the concert, he hooked up with Kristina. It’s during the filming of Bachelor In Paradise that all this comes to light and Blake is essentially called out by everyone on the beach for his actions.

As Cosmopolitan notes, Reality Steve has said that has Blake hooked up with other women part of Bachelor Nation, but their names have yet to be revealed.

3. He Recently Shared Text Messages Between Him and Caelynn from Stagecoach on Instagram

Last week, Blake stooped to what some would call an all-time low by releasing private text messages between him and Caelynn Miller Keyes from Stagecoach. His intention? To clear his name.

Blake wrote, “… I want the get the truth out. I was not able to defend myself down in Paradise, because me and most of the beach had no idea the things Caelynn was saying in her interviews. I NEVER “sett talked” her at Stagecoach. Caelynn and I were NEVER in a relationship. I NEVER ghosted Caelynn, I NEVER called her a mistake and I absolutely NEVER EVER EVER silenced Caelynn. I never expected to have to do something like this, but after finally seeing the episodes I feel like I have no other choice but to release the text exchanges between her and myself.”

You can read the text messages, as well as Caelynn’s response to the messages, here:

CORRECTION: These were Caelynn’s texts to Blake that led to them having sex at Stagecoach and their convos after the fact. (Source: Balockeye.h IG stories)…(2/2) pic.twitter.com/alf680dBbW — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) August 7, 2019

4. Demi Recently Called Blake ‘Selfish and Calculated’

On last week’s episode of Bachelor In Paradise, Tayshia, Caelynn, and Demi spoke about the “love pentagon” that Blake has found himself in the middle of.

At one point, Demi said, “He wants to have like, five pieces of cake and eat all of them… I think that he’s being selfish, and it’s all very calculated… I don’t think that’s character traits of a good person is being selfish and manipulating people’s feelings. I don’t think that he deserves the grace that he’s been given.”

Tayshia added that she would happily step away from all the Blake drama.

“I’d rather just wipe my hands clean and walk away and be like, ‘You know what, you can dig your own grave,’ ” she explained.

5. He Also Has a History with Hannah G.

Along with Caelynn and Kristina, Blake has a history with Hannah G.

On Ashley Iaconetti’s podcast, Blake shared that he ran into Hannah before they started filming Paradise. “I have met her for like, a good 10, 15 minutes,” he said. “I was surprised, in a good way.”

Other outlets report that there was more going on between the couple, though. Reality Steve, for one, said that two weeks before going on Paradise, Blake flew to Birmingham to spend the weekend with Hannah G.

And tonight’s previews show Blake and Hannah sharing a kiss. How will it all unravel?

