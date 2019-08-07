READ: Blake Reveals Stagecoach Text Messages With Caelynn Miller-Keyes

The first two episodes of Bachelor in Paradise have been a wild ride for viewers, but for Blake Hortsmann, it’s painted him in a not so flattering light. A finalist from Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, this is his first time back on reality TV since he got his heartbroken in last year’s finale, and viewers expected him to be a hot commodity going into Paradise, not the resident douchebag.

After dating and breaking up with Kristina Schulman, it came to light that he casually hooked with her at Stagecoach, and then the very next night, drunkenly hooked up with Caelynn Miller-Keyes. Now, Caelynn has spent the past two episodes crying and complaining to anyone that would listen that Blake called her “a mistake” and that he didn’t want her to mention that they had sex to anyone. “I feel like a slimy, disgusting secret that you’re ashamed of. You literally told me to lie for you,” Caelynn told Blake.

In the midst of all this drama, Blake had already asked Tayshia for a date in Paradise, and then announced he was really there for Hannah G. Blake looked like a complete idiot, and he knew it. He cried. Blake told Caelynn that he felt awful, apologized, but also said that he never, ever called her “a mistake.” And on Tuesday night, Blake took to Instagram to clear his name.

As always, there are two sides to every story, and after reading Blake’s text messages with Caelynn, it’s wondrous as to why she painted their one-time hook-up as she did on Tuesday night. Things are not always as the appear on reality TV.

Blake Shared All the Stagecoach Receipts

Before he posted the entire text chain he shared with Caelynn both before and after Stagecoach, Blake posted a lengthy written apology on his page and on video in his story. He said, “This is the last thing I wanted to do, but my name and character are being attacked. My name is all I really have. Most of all, it is the only real way to prove that what is being said by Caelynn and the story that is being shown is far from the truth. I’m deeply sorry for my actions at Stagecoach but telling the world that I silenced a woman amongst many other harmful accusations was just too much.”

His message continued, “With all of that said, I want to get the truth out. I was not able to defend myself down in Paradise, because me and most of the beach had no idea the things Caelynn was saying in her interviews. I NEVER ‘sweet talked’ her at Stagecoach. Caelynn and I were NEVER in a relationship. I NEVER ghosted Caelynn, I NEVER called her a mistake and I absolutely NEVER EVER EVER silenced Caelynn. I never expected to have to do something like this, but after finally seeing the episodes I feel like I have no other choice but to release the text exchanges between her and myself.”

In his Instagram video story he added, “I hope Caelynn can forgive me one day. I’m not trying to go and attack Caelynn, I’m just trying to get my truth out there.”

A Week Before ‘Paradise,’ The Conversation Changed

One week prior to when filming officially kicked off for Season 6 of Paradise, Caelynn and Blake discussed how they would approach telling other people they hooked up, or if they even needed to. Caelynn said, “If we play it off as not being a big deal then it’s not. Everyone hooks up in this world.”

Blake Soon Deleted All the Texts From His Instagram Story

Later in the evening, Blake took down the text messages, but the it was already too late. Everyone had already seen the receipts, including other Bachelor Nation members who commented on his post.

