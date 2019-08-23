How to Stream & Download BROCKHAMPTON’s ‘Ginger’

Brockhampton is set to release their fifth studio album tonight. The album is titled Ginger, and will be the group’s first release since 2018’s Iridescence. It was preceded by the promotional singles “I Been Born Again,” “If You Pray Right” and “No Halo.”
Ginger will be released at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday (August 22) or midnight ET on Friday (August 23) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen below.
Apple Music
You will be able to stream Brockhampton’s new album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.
If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price. The album is also available for pre-order on iTunes, which you can check out here.
Spotify
Tidal
Brockhampton’s album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.
Preview
Brockhampton have been teasing the release of Ginger for the past few months. During a recent interview with NME, the group revealed that actor Shia LeBeouf was a big inspiration on the sound of the album. “Just hanging out with him and having conversations helped us to figure out what we wanted to make,” said Romil Hemnani. “One of the first times he came over to hang out with us, after he left, Dom and ‘Bari started like the first three songs that made the album—that same night.”
Kevin Abstract, the group’s frontman, added that LeBeouf was “sweet guy” and a welcome addition to the recording sessions. “He lifts me up man, he does,” he explained. “He’s my mentor big time. I talk to the guy almost every day. He’s made me way more confident—way more.” Check out the full tracklist for Ginger below, which includes twelve songs and prduction from Jabari Manwarring and the aforementioned Hemnani.
1. “No Halo”
2. “Sugar”
3. “Boy Bye”
4. “Heaven Belongs to You”
5. “St. Percy”
6. “If You Pray Right”
7. “Dearly Departed”
8. “I Been Born Again”
9. “Ginger”
10. “Big Boy”
11. “Love Me for Life”
12. “Victor Roberts”