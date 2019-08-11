When Will BTS Return From Vacation? Timetable Is Unknown.

On August 11, Big Hit Entertainment, the management agency behind K-pop super group BTS announced that the boys would be taking a much needed break, which meant members RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung), and Jungkook, (Jeon Jeongguk), would be taking their first real vacation since 2013.

In the openly addressed letter, the South Korean entertainment group wrote, “We would like to announce that for the first time since their debut, BTS will be going on an official and extended period of rest and relaxation. Today’s LOTTE DUTY FREE FAMILY CONCERT performance will mark the last scheduled event before the members prepare to take their vacations. This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentless (sic) driven themselves toward their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators. This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly. During this time, the members will rest and recharge in their own personal ways. Should you have a chance encounter with a member of BTS while they are on vacation, we ask that you show them consideration for their need to rest and enjoy their private time off. BTS will return refreshed and recharged to return all the love you have and continue to show them. Thank you.”

BTS Fans Show Love & Respect In Response to the Vacation News

BTS, who has one of the most dedicated fan bases in the world, took the news of their break extremely well. Instead of getting angry, BTS Army made sure everyone understood what was written in the announcement letter, and reminded each to leave them be, and to allow them to enjoy their much-deserved vacation. Immediately trending on Twitter were the hashtags #RestWellBTS and #HappyVacationBTS.

Thank you for Namjoon, Jin, Yoongi, Hobi, Jimin, Tae & Jk for working so hard to show us & to constantly remind us to love ourselves. Thank you for dedicating your time and hard work to making music that heals. #RestWellBTS!

We will be here! [@BTS_twt]

I'm bringing this video back because I'm tired of being sad and because I can. They're adorable af and BTS are an actual family who love each other more than anything 💜#RestWellBTS #HappyVacationBTS

How Long Will BTS Be on Vacation?

The lingering question in everyone’s mind was how long exactly BTS will be gone from the spotlight. As written in the letter, it’s unknown as to how long BTS remain away from the stage and recording studio.

However, just because they are taking a break as a group, doesn’t mean that the individual members of BTS won’t continue to perform and create new music as solo artists. Just two days prior to the announcement, V dropped a solo English language track entitled “Winter Bear.” The official music video already has over 8 million views on You Tube.

