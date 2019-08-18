Caesar & Maria 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

Caesar and Maria, stars of TLC’s hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, are already facing some trouble in paradise, according to a promo for tonight’s episode of the show. In the clip below, Caesar says he sent Maria $2,000 for a plane ticket to meet in Mexico, but she still hasn’t booked her flight, and it’s “breaking [his] heart.”

“Maria still hasn’t booked her ticket yet,” Caesar tells the cameras. “Even though I sent her two thousand dollars, Maria wants more money. I haven’t even paid my rent yet. She’s breaking my heart right now.”

Rumors have already been swirling that Maria is scamming Caesar for money, and that the Ukrainian beauty might actually be catfishing the nail technician. So what’s going on between the two reality stars? Are Caesar and Maria still together?

It’s Unclear at This Time if the Reality Couple is Still Together

It’s too early to tell if the two are still together, and contractual obligations to TLC stops the couple from publicly sharing much in terms of their relationship, so fans will just have to keep watching Before the 90 Days to see how everything plays out for the duo. Caesar hasn’t posted any pictures of Maria on social media, so it’s unclear at this time if they are still together or went their separate ways after filming ended.

Caesar has already been running into issues with his beautiful blonde beau, who has canceled her trip to meet him several times since the two first connected on a Ukrainian dating site five years ago. Caesar is excited to finally meet Maria in person after three failed attempts to visit one another has cost him thousands of dollars in lost airline fees, according to the promo below, but it looks like Maria is still hesitant on visiting him, per the newest clip of tonight’s episode (above).

Caesar has already had some push-back from coworkers and friends who believe Maria has been scamming him from the very beginning, considering he has sent her over $40,000 since the two first got together. He also admitted during the season 3 premiere that he sends her approximately $800 per month currently, further fueling the speculation that she’s using him for money.

Earlier this season, one of Caesar’s nail clients also noticed that Maria never uses Caesar’s name in the videos he sends her, which had her questioning whether Maria is sending those same videos to multiple men, according to Pop Culture.

Caesar Believes Maria is His ‘Soulmate’

Despite concern from his friends, family and clients that Maria is using him, Caesar is convinced Maria is his “soul mate,” telling the cameras “It’s very important for me to have somebody that’s my soul mate. Somebody I can walk the beach with, live our life in basically like a dreamland. I think I finally found the woman that I’ve been searching for all my life.” You can watch that clip above.

Fans will just have to wait and see if the couple is able to work through their issues and finally connect in person. Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch Caesar and Maria on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

