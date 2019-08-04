Caesar and Maria on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Caesar and Maria, stars of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, are featuring on season 3 of the hit reality series. The early stages of their relationship, including when they finally meet in person, will be highlighted on the newest season of the show, which airs Sunday, August 4 at 8/7c on TLC.

Caesar, a 46-year-old nail technician, met his lovely girlfriend Maria, 28, through a Ukrainian dating site five years ago. Caesar was immediately smitten with Maria, but his co-workers believe she is scamming him. He has spent over $40,000 on Maria throughout their relationship, and his friends and family worry that she is just using him for his money and a U.S. visa. Caesar is heading to Ukraine to meet Maria in person, and has high hopes that the two will be engaged before heading back to the states.

Here’s what we know about Caesar and Maria:

He Met Maria Through a Website That Sets Americans Up With Beautiful Ukrainian Women ‘For a Small Price’

Caesar met Maria through a website called Anastasia Date that “sets up Americans with beautiful women from Ukraine for a small price,” according to Caesar. The site states that it helps “connect singles across the world to their ideal partners.”

Anastasia Date allows the American partner to buy flowers, candy and cards to send to the Ukrainian women, who decide if they want to respond and who then strike up a conversation. Caesar shows a picture of Maria with the card and flowers he sent her in the clip below and said he spent $450 on the gifts.

Caesar is excited to finally meet Maria in person after three failed attempts to visit one another has cost him thousands of dollars in lost airline fees. Watch the video above to see why their trips haven’t worked out in the past.

Caesar Believes He Has Found His ‘Soulmate’ in Maria

The nail technician dated his high school sweetheart for 13 years before they split, and according to TLC, Caesar was heartbroken when they broke up. However, he finally feels like he found “the one” when he met Maria, and he says the two had “immediate sparks” when they first connected.

“It’s very important for me to have somebody that’s my soul mate,” he reveals in the clip above. “Somebody I can walk the beach with, live our life in basically like a dreamland. I think I finally found the woman that I’ve been searching for all my life.”

His Coworkers Worry That Maria is Using Caesar for His Money After He Spent $40,000 Over the Course of Their Relationship

Caesar is planning to travel to Ukraine to meet Maria, whom he says is “funny, smart and kind,” but he has had some push-back from coworkers who think that she’s been scamming him from the very beginning, considering he has sent her over $40,000 since the two first got together.

In the promo above, Caesar can be seen packing “chocolate panties” for his lady love while getting ready to head to Ukraine and visit Maria. However, it looks like the couple hits a rough patch in their relationship, as another clip shows a tearful, desperate Caesar telling Maria how much he loves her and how he’s “tried everything,” to which she responds “no you tried for yourself. Not for me. I’m tired of it.”

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch Caesar and Maria on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

READ NEXT: Timothy and Jeniffer on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

