Caitlin Covington: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Caitlin Covington has gone viral after Twitter made fun of her fall outfits, according to several tweets.

Covington is a self-proclaimed “southern belle” and “fashion and lifestyle blogger,” according to her social media. The twenty-something North Carolina native shares snippets of her life relation to travel, lifestyle, beauty, and wellness on her blog Southern Curls & Pearls.

However, Caitlin has recently become the butt of a joke on Twitter. Thankfully, she is taking everything in stride and with an amazing sense of humor.

If all of Twitter is gonna make fun of my fall photos, at least pick some good ones! 🤣 Super proud of these. For the record, I do like pumpkin spice lattes. Cheers! ☕️ pic.twitter.com/QzflqTwqAE — Caitlin Covington (@cmcoving) August 12, 2019

“If all of Twitter is gonna make fun of my fall photos, at least pick some good ones!” Caitlin wrote after realizing she had gone viral. “🤣 Super proud of these. For the record, I do like pumpkin spice lattes. Cheers! ☕️”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Caitlin is From Charlotte, North Carolina

Caitlin is extremely proud to be from and currently live in North Carolina, according to her social media. On her Twitter page, Caitlin describes herself as a “southern belle” as well as a “fashion and lifestyle blogger.”

According to her website, Caitlin is originally from Charlotte, North Carolina. She returns regularly, as her parents still live there.

Caitlin’s mom Carla is also a fashionista. Carla runs an Instagram account of her own, on which she has almost 24,000 followers. The two appear frequently on each other’s social media pages, sharing outfit inspiration, travel tips, and advertisements, among other things. It is easy to see where Caitlin gets her beauty from.

2. Caitlin Started Her Blog in 2011

Caitlin runs a blog called Southern Curls & Pearls. According to her website, Caitlin started her blog during her junior year of college to “document her day-to-day life and as a creative outlet” to express her love for fashion, beauty, healthy eating, fitness, and life in general.

Caitlin could never have predicted the success of her blog. She said on her website that she never intended to turn Southern Curls & Pearls into a money-making website, let alone an entire career. Caitlin admitted that she initially wanted to work for a magazine after college.

“I wasn’t prepared to fall head over heels in love with blogging,” Caitlin said. “It ignited a passion within me for so many different things! I found out that I loved photography in addition to writing, and it was fun to share recipes and fashion, as well as talk about sorority life.”

After college, Caitlin got a job in public relations. However, her blog continued to grow until she couldn’t balance the two. Caitlin “took a leap of faith” and moved back to Charlotte to blog full time, according to her website.

3. Caitlin Has Become a Successful Influencer

Caitlin has grown from a young woman blogging in her dorm room to a successful influencer on social media. It is clear to see on her Instagram, where she boasts almost 1 million followers, or on Twitter, where she entertains another 24,000 followers.

Caitlin has become so successful, in fact, that she traveled to the Al Hirschfeld Theater in New York to attend the opening night of Moulin Rouge The Musical. Caitlin was able to attend the Broadway show and the exclusive after-party at the Hammerstein Ballroom via American Airlines and Mastercard, according to her post

Caitlin’s Instagram is littered with photos advertising products for a range of brands, including Nature’s Bounty GoodnightLovely Beauty Gels, Vital Proteins Collagen Water, and more.

4. Caitlin Recently Got Married

“You are the best thing that’s ever happened to me 🎶💗” Caitlin wrote on Instagram. “Still reeling over last night and the fact that I now have a HUSBAND.”

According to her Instagram page, Caitlin got married to Chris Dorsch on June 3, 2018. The two tied the knot in front of family and friends in Charleston, North Carolina. Caitlin met Chris shortly after she moved to Greenville, North Carolina for her first “big girl job,” according to her website. Now, they live in Winston Salem, North Carolina with their two cats and teacup Goldendoodle.

“I met Chris 18 days after moving, although I wasn’t interested in him at first (haha). Chris pursued me and convinced me to go on a lunch date with him, which he called “harmless” and the “friend zone.” After that first date, I was a goner! I fell for him quickly.”

5. Twitter Is Making Fun of Caitlin For Her Fall Outfits

Hot Girl Summer is coming to an end, get ready for Christian Girl Autumn 🍂😍 pic.twitter.com/yuqyt6YTex — gio (@lasagnabby) August 9, 2019

“Hot Girl Summer is coming to an end, get ready for Christian Girl Autumn,” a Twitter user named Gio wrote on August 9, 2019.

Gio’s tweet has gone viral. Over the course of a few days, the tweet racked up over 45,000 likes, over 11,000 retweets, and hundreds of comments.

Ok at least give credit to me & @EmilyAnnGemma! https://t.co/rr1DlFNXLc — Caitlin Covington (@cmcoving) August 11, 2019

Caitlin took the tweet lightly as she joined in on the fun. She asked that the user give credit to her and fellow blogger Emily Ann Gemma.

In addition to making fun of the outfits themselves, Twitter users have started photoshopping the pictures and making hilarious memes.

One Twitter user named Remy photoshopped the photo of Caitlin onto the Mona Lisa. Caitlin responded by saying, “literally dying.”

Another user replaced Lady Liberty with Caitlin Covington and called her “Leighdee Lybertie.”