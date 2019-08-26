Camila Cabello Age & Height 2019: How Old & Tall Is She?

Camila Cabello is one of the biggest pop stars in the world. The singer and former Fifth Harmony member currently has a number one single with boyfriend Shawn Mendes, “Senorita.” Given her success, some fans may be curious as to how old Cabello is, and how long she’s been performing.

According to IMDb, Cabello is 22 years old. She was born on March 3, 1997 in Havana, Cuba. For most of her early life, Cabello and her family moved back and forth between Havana and Mexico City. When she was 5, her family relocated to Miami, Florida. Cabello broke into the music industry when she auditioned for The X Factor in 2012.

Cabello Is 22 Years Old & She Auditioned for ‘The X-Factor’ When She Was 15

She performed a cover of Aretha Franklin’s “Respect”, but her audition was not aired because the series did not get the rights for the song. Despite being eliminated, Cabello was called back to the stage along with contestants Ally Brooke, Normani, Lauren Jauregui, and Dinah Jane to form the group Fifth Harmony. The group released their debut extended play Better Together in 2013. Cabello was 16.

Cabello released two studio albums with Fifth Harmony, which included the hit singles “Worth It” and “Work from Home” featuring Ty Dolla Sign. She also scored hits as a solo artist, with the Shawn Mendes duet “I Know What You Did Last Summer” peaking at number 20 and the Machine Gun Kelly duet “Bad Things” peaked at number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. Encouraged by this success, Cabello left Fifth Harmony on December 18, 2016.

Cabello Scored Her First Number 1 Single ‘Havana’ When She was 20 Years Old

Cabello released her debut solo album Camila on January 12, 2018. She was 20. The album spawned the hit single “Havana” featuring Young Thug, which became the first number one single of her career. Cabello talked to Variety about the recording process for her next album, and how she is trying to apply her newfound maturity to her songwriting. “I’m trying to say yes more,” she revealed. “I can be a little bit Miranda, but I’m trying to be Carrie in the sense that I love experiences; I’m a romantic; I’m emotional. But I think through stuff a lot.”

“It’s like there’s two Camilas: the one that’s a scared, little hermit crab, and, if left her own devices, will just stay home,” she continued. “And there’s the other who’s, like, ‘No, we’re going out.’ And she takes the other Camilla by the hand and just f**king drags her. That’s what I’m trying to do, and I think it’s what I did these past two years. The singer also talked about growing up in the public eye, and how it can sometimes be difficult.

Cabello Stands at 5’2″ & Is Shorter Than Her Boyfriend Shawn Mendes

“Because I’ve been doing this for such a long time, I forget that I am quote-unquote famous or that people are looking at me,” she said. “It makes me insanely uncomfortable to see pictures of me that I didn’t know were taken. I honestly hate it. I don’t want to live like a celebrity and have to look perfect every time I step out of my house. I ignore it as much as possible.”

According to Healthy Celeb, Cabello is 5’2″. This makes her significantly shorter than former Fifth Harmony members Lauren and Normani, who both stand at 5’4″. Cabello is also shorter than her ex-boyfriend Matthew Hussey who is 5’11”, and her current beau, Shawn Mendes, who stands at 6’2″.