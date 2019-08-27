Camila Cabello and Boyfriend Shawn Mendes’ VMAs 2019 Performance

At tonight’s 2019 VMAs, boyfriend Shawn Mendes and girlfriend Camila Cabello walked the red carpet separately, but there were in attendance to perform together. Mendes first performed his song “If I Can’t Have You” before taking the stage with Cabello for a duet performance of their song ‘Senorita”.

When Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes teamed up for their hit “Senorita”, it may have been a surprise to some fans that they started dating. They went on to be photographed hanging out, kissing, holding hands, and spending time together with family. And, performing together, they are giving fans an up-close look at their chemistry as a couple.

Billboard recently reported that the couple’s “Senorita” hit number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100’s chart. And this isn’t the first time that Mendes and Cabello have teamed up for a song. The two previously had the duet “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” which rose to number 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 list, three years ago, in January 2016. When talking with Billboard about their song doing so well, Mendes said, “I’m so excited about the success of ‘Señorita,’ and thank you so much to our incredible fans who made this all a reality. We really put everything into this song and couldn’t have wished for more.” Cabello added, “Thank you to our fans; we could not have done this without you. We are so grateful and I’m so happy to share this moment with Shawn.”

Have a look at their sexy “Senorita” music video together below.

Cabello and Mendes have not been shy with their public displays of affection.