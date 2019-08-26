Camila Cabello is NOT pregnant with Shawn Mendes’ baby, despite speculation that the two pop stars are expecting a baby. Cabello has had to deal with similar rumors about in the past, which she has addressed on her Instagram. In a recent post, she took the people spreading the rumors to task for “body shaming” her and making her feel insecure.

“I haven’t gone on social media at all with the conscious intention of avoiding things that hurt my feelings,” she wrote on August 3. “But for a second I forgot while trying to find a pic to post about it being Havana’s 2 year anniversary and my eyes accidentally ran over a headline of people body shaming me. Honestly first thing I felt was super insecure just IMAGINING what these pictures must look like, oh no! My cellulite! Oh no! I didn’t suck in my stomach!”

Camila Cabello Has Been Plagued with False Rumors That She’s Pregnant

“But then I was like… of course there are bad pictures, of course there are bad angles, my body’s not made of f**king rock, or all muscle, for that matter, but the saddest part of young girls growing up in an airbrushed world is they’re seeking a perfection that’s not real,” Cabello added. “I’m writing this for girls like my little sister who are growing up on social media. They’re constantly seeing photoshopped, edited pictures and thinking that’s reality, and everyone’s eyes get used to seeing airbrushed skin, and suddenly they think THAT’S the norm. ?!!! It isn’t.”

“It’s fake. AND FAKE IS BECOMING THE NEW REAL. We have a completely unrealistic view of a woman’s body. Girls, cellulite is normal, fat is normal,” she concluded. “It’s beautiful and natural. I won’t buy into bullsh*t today!”

Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been close for several years, and they collaborated on the single “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2015. They repeatedly denied any romantic involvement, stating that they were just friends, but things began to heat up when they were spotted kissing in July 2019. They will make their official “couple debut” at the 2019 Video Music Awards (VMAs), where they will perform the single “Senorita.”

Cabello Also Dealt with Pregnancy Rumors When She Was Dating Matthew Hussey In 2018

“Shawn and Camila are really nervous about nailing their performance and have been rehearsing a lot of for the VMAs,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Since it’s the official debuting of them as a couple and they want it to be amazing and perfect. Camila and Shawn decided on this being their debut as a couple; they intentionally haven’t talked to media about each other.”

Cabello first dealt with pregnancy rumors in 2018. While she was on tour with Taylor Swift, she shared a photo (check it out above) where she had a hand placed over her stomach. This led several fans to believe that Cabello and her boyfriend at the time, Matthew Hussey, had become pregnant. The “Havana” singer set the record straight in the comment section, where she explained that she was merely enjoying herself on the road. “Guys don’t be crazy,” she wrote. “I’VE BEEN TOURING AMERICA EATING DELICIOUS FOODS LEAVE ME AND MY BELLY ALONE!”