‘Challenge War of the Worlds 2’ Premiere Time & Channel

Tonight is the return of the competition series Challenge War of the Worlds 2. The second season will focus on a group of contestants as they compete for a cash prize. If you are wondering how long the show is, what time it starts and ends, what channels to watch, and more details about the show, read on below for our rundown.

Challenge War of the Worlds 2 Time & Channel

The Challenge War of the Worlds 2 airs on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Each episode is 90 minutes long during the season, and tonight’s episode it will air at 9 p.m. EST or 6 p.m. PST depending on your time zone. It will be available to watch on MTV and its accompanying website.

Entertainment Weekly recently sat down with showrunner Justin Booth, who talked about the season and some of its recent changes. “It’s a tiered system where people who’ve been on [before] are paid more money than people who are just starting the franchise, but everybody receives a weekly stipend,” Booth revealed. “When I first started some 15 years ago, the cast was allowed to drink as much as they wanted,. But after one too many fights, we did away with tequila shots, and brown liquor was eradicated.”

Read on for a list of the U.S.A. and U.K. contestants.

Team USA

Ashley Mitchell

Cara Maria Sorbello

Faith Stowers

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio

Jordan Wiseley

Josh Martinez

Kam Williams

Laurel Stucky

Leroy Garrett

Nany Gonzalez

Paulie Calafiore

Tori Deal

Wes Bergmann

Zach Nichols

Team U.K.

Esther Falana

Georgia Harrison

Idris Virgo

Jenny West

Joss Mooney

Kayleigh Morris

Kyle Christie

Nicole Bass

Rogan O’Connor

Sean Lineker

Stephen Bear

Theo Campbell

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley

Zahida Allen

Several of the cast members on both teams have previously competed on the series. The U.S.A. team features returning all-stars like Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Chris “C.T.” Tamburello, Wes Bergmann, and Cara Maria Sorbello, and fan favorites like Laurel Stucky and Jordan Wiseley. Meanwhile, the U.K. squad features Joss Mooney, Georgia Harrison, Kyle Christie, and Theo Campbell, who finished second place in the first War of the Worlds competition.

According to People Magazine, there are also a handful of “reinforcements” who could make appearances throughout the season. These reinforcements include Dee Nguyen, “Ninja” Natalie Duran, Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran and the aforementioned Chris “C.T.” Tamburello.