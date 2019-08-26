Does Chef Ben Robinson Have a Girlfriend? Who Is He Dating?

Chef Ben Robinson has been a fan favorite on the Bravo network, appearing on both Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean. But, he’s spent some time away from the two shows and fans have voiced that they’ve missed him many times on social media. Upon hearing the news that Robinson was returning to Below Deck Med, a Twitter user with the handle @MrsB_2003 wrote, “We missed Chef Ben! Thank you TV gods!” Other Twitter users commented about Robinson’s love life, wondering if he has a girlfriend or who he is currently dating.

A Twitter commenter who goes by the name @FalkenburgJen wrote, “Yay! I’ve missed Chef Ben. Wonder if he is still with Emily. #BelowDeckMed.” The Emily mentioned in the tweet is a former Below Deck Med cast member named Emily Warburton-Adams. And, she isn’t the only woman from the franchise who Robinson has dated. He’s also had flings, flirtations, and/or romantic relationships with cast members including Kate Chastain, Tiffany Copeland, Hannah Ferrier, and Kat Held. But, Robinson’s latest reported relationship with a Below Deck crew member was with Warburton-Adams.

Ben Robinson and Emily Warburton-Adams Break Up

After being on Bravo together, Robinson and Warburton-Adams took their romantic connection off the boat and even did some online videos together, promoting Robinson’s cooking. But, the two ultimately split. On the “After Deck with Kate Chastain” podcast in October 2017 Robinson said that he and Warburton-Adams had decided to end their relationship. Bravo reported that Robinson revealed, “I can’t exactly exclaim that we’re steady and dating at this point in time. We just don’t see each other enough to have a serious relationship … You know, Emily and I, we’re always going to have a special place in one another’s hearts. So hopefully, we may be able to rekindle something in the future.” Based on Robinson’s statement, it sounds like he would be open to another go at love with the former second stew.

In an interview with People, Robinson said he most recently saw Warburton-Adams at the end of his latest Below Deck Med trip and that the two remain friends. He said that she lives in London and he has a condo in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, which makes a relationship difficult.

Chef Ben Robinson Is Single

For those wondering if Robinson has a girlfriend or wife, his relationship status is single. When speaking to People, Robinson said that, “There’s a few girls, but I’ve reached that age where I’m really trying to settle down now in terms of grounding myself with a land-based business. And in turn, I want to find a viable partner who I can maybe marry and have a kid and everything.” So, though Robinson would like to get married soon, there is no special lady in his life … yet.

In the meantime, Robinson is focusing on his career and his return to Below Deck Med, telling The Daily Dish, “I’m coming in already feeling the light at the end of the tunnel, and it’s much more manageable both mentally and obviously physically. Since Below Deck, I can safely say I haven’t worked that hard. I don’t think it’s possible for a human to work that hard since I worked about 20 hours a day for six weeks straight.”