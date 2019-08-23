Cheryl & Josh on ‘Love After Lockup’

Cheryl and Josh, stars of the hit reality series Love After Lockup, met after the former sent Josh a letter in prison. She was doing a school report on serial killers, and came across Josh’s picture in a Google image search. She has visited Josh over a dozen times in prison, and the couple have even discussed having a child.

Josh was sent to prison for robbing a bank, and Cheryl’s sister Lacey is concerned that he will continue his criminal ways after he is let out. She asks Cheryl if she thinks Josh will ever steal from her. “He’s stolen from the community,” Cheryl explained. “He’s stolen from drug dealers. He don’t steal from the people He loves. he steals from the people he thinks deserve it.” In the season promo, Lacey is visibly wary of Josh’s alleged ethics.

Cheryl Met Josh After She Sent Him a Letter In Prison

Cheryl disclosed details about the 2013 bank robbery during the season premiere. She said Josh wore a long blonde wig when he robbed the bank. In addition to the robbery, Josh was found guilty of robbing the Little Caesar’s he worked for and the mobile home park he lived in. TV Shows Ace reports that he’s also stolen cars in the past. Check out the official press release for Josh’s arrest below.

August 14, 2013: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit has linked a Burglary, Robbery, and Auto-Theft to 25-year-old bank robbery suspect Joshua Hyatt. Hyatt, along with 28-year-old Michael Givan, is being held in Bent County Detention facility on armed robbery charges for the June 28th armed robbery of McClave State Bank. Prowers County deputies took the two into custody after a short pursuit the day of the robbery. They were apprehended in a Ford pick-up that had been reported stolen from a farm on 38th Lane the night before. Also stolen from the 38th Lane property was a Ford Taurus. Both vehicles were recovered close to the McClave State Bank.

Josh Was Initially Sentenced to 12 Years In Prison for Armed Robbery

Cheryl’s close friend Tony, who works as a birthday clown, warned her of the world she may be stepping into with Josh. “He’s a failed bank robber, a failed Little Caesar’s robber, a failed car thief, and a failed neighboring mobile home burglar,” he reminded her, “So we already know that choices aren’t bright.” To further complicate matters, Cheryl has reportedly spent over $30,000 on Josh since they met.

Cheryl has admitted that she has an interest in criminality, and that her interest in serial killers may appear strange to an outsider. “Most people don’t know my obsession with serial killers,” she said. “Because, usually, if I do tell someone I get this crazy from ’em.” She also admits that Josh’s bank robbery charge was a “turn on” when she found out.

Josh will have to win over Cheryl’s trust, and that of her friends, before the two can really start their lives together. Fans will have to tune in Fridays at 9/8c on WE tv to catch Cheryl and Josh’s journey and see how the drama plays out.