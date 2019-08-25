‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 4 Premiere: What Time & Channel Does It Air Tonight?

Season 4 of Chesapeake Shores is finally returning to TV tonight and fans are excited. They’ve been waiting a long time for the show to return. Here are all the details on how to watch the show tonight, Sunday, August 25. Yes, the series is premiering nearly a month later than Season 3 premiered last year, but that’s because the second half of When Calls the Heart was delayed by nearly a month.

‘CHESAPEAKE SHORES’ SEASON 4 PREMIERE DATE & TIME: Season 4 of Chesapeake Shores is premiering tonight, Sunday August 25, at 8 p.m. Eastern/ 7 p.m. Central. That’s an hour earlier than it aired last year, so don’t forget to tune in live at the correct time. With The Good Witch just recently concluding, Hallmark viewers now have a new show to enjoy.

‘CHESAPEAKE SHORES’ TV CHANNEL: Chesapeake Shores is on The Hallmark Channel. To find what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

‘CHESAPEAKE SHORES’ CAST: Your favorites are returning for another season. The cast lineup includes: Jesse Metcalfe (Trace Riley), Meghan Ory (Abby O’Brien-Winters), Treat Williams (Mick O’Brien), Diane Ladd (Nell O’Brien), Barbara Niven (Megan O’Brien), Laci J Mailey (Jess O’Brien), Emilie Ullerup (Bree O’Brien), Brendan Penny (Kevin O’Brien), Andrew Francis (Connor O’Brien), Kayden Magnuson (Carrie Winters), Abbie Magnuson (Caitlyn Winters), Jensen (Axel the dog), Carlo Marks (David Peck), Jessica Sipos (Sarah Mercer), Britt Irvin (Danielle Clayman), Lanie McAuley (Emma Rogers), Serge Houde (Del Granger), Giles Panton (Chris Smith), David Lewis (Derrick Porter), Marci T. House (Hannah Urso), Aurelio DiNunzio (Paul Dilpher), Catherine Lough Haggquist (Linda Nelson), Brandyn Eddy (Keith Benson), Christina Sicoli (Dana Herriott), Jack Gillet (Ted Steiff), and Tim Dixon (Producer #1).

EPISODE TITLES: So far we know the episode titles for the first six episodes. These are “The End Is Where We Begin,” “Leap of Faith,” “A Sonnet for Caroline,” “Breaking Hearts and Playing Parts,” “All the Time in the World,” and “Watercolor, Wishes, and Weddings.”

WHERE WE LEFT OFF: Fans were reeling from how the show left off last season. Here are some fan reactions to last year’s finale.

When Abby let Trace go I was cheering for her! I can empathize. I spent too much of my life putting my life on hold for the men in my life. Abby stood up for herself! Bravo! @hallmarkchannel @michaelbernstv @K_ear_sten #ChesapeakeShores #Chessies @SCHeartHome — Ruth Hill (@ruthhill74) October 8, 2018

@jessemetcalfe I think iTrace is regretting his decision to leave Abby and the girls! The look in his eyes said it all! #ChesapeakeShores #Chessies @hallmarkchannel #SCHeartHome @meghanrory — Indira Singh (@IndiraSingh2144) October 8, 2018

What a great season finale!! Definitely had me crying, heart breaking, laughing and enjoying every bit of it!! We need season 4!❤️💙💙 #ChesapeakeShores #Chessies #HallmarkChannel #SCHeartHome — Stacy the Nerd 🤓 (@MizzTriniStac) October 8, 2018

Tonight’s episode is called “The End Is Where We Begin.” The synopsis reads: “Bree finishes her play, Kevin mulls proposing to Sarah, Jess and David realize their new B&B might not be right for them. Abby and Mick discover that their careers are at risk as is Abby’s new life when Trace gets home from tour.”

A slightly different synopsis reads: “Trace and Abby’s future is uncertain when Trace returns from tour. While they contemplate their relationship, Abby takes on a new client and Trace takes notice of a new musical talent at The Bridge. Kevin plans a special outing with Sarah. Although Jess is happy in her relationship, running the inn David’s family bought them is not living up to their expectations. Bree meets with potential producers for a new play. Meanwhile, Mick discovers one of his contractors has engaged in suspicious business practices, and Connor questions his career path.”

A lot is going to happen tonight,

